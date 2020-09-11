OTTAWA -- style="margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; outline: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);"> Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Parents are being warned to find alternate ways to get their kids to school amid a severe school bus driver shortage.

Ottawa Public Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A single cottage party is responsible for as many as 40 confirmed COVID-19 infections.

The Ottawa Hospital says it is working to resolve issues with the online booking system for the Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing site.

Testing:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

COVID-19 screening tool:

• The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup.

New details on school bus changes today

Parents will find out details today on whether their children's school bus routes will be changed or cancelled due to a "severe driver shortage."

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says it's working to find 'creative solutions' to the shortage. Those solutions could include cancelled routes and transitioning some high school students to OC Transpo.

More details are expected at a news conference Friday morning.

As of Saturday, Quebecers who do not comply with public health guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic -- particularly, those who don't wear masks inside public places and on public transit -- will be subject to fines.

Premier Francois Legault made the announcement at a press conference in Quebec City alongside Health Minister Christian Dube and the province's director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda.

"It is important to say that still today there is a very vast majority who follow the guidelines of public health, but unfortunately there is a small minority of irresponsible people who are not following the guidelines, and these people are putting many things at risk," Legault said.

Ottawa Public Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday.

The 12 new lab-confirmed cases is a drop from the 17 new cases reported Wednesday, and the 36 officials logged on Tuesday.

The new cases reported in Ottawa on Thursday are among 170 new cases in Ontario. More than half of those are in the Greater Toronto Area.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the quarantine system is "broken" because federal health officers are not charging people ignoring self-isolation orders for COVID-19.

Between March 25 and Sept. 3, police have been asked to check on the whereabouts of 87,338 people ordered to quarantine. Data provided by the Public Health Agency of Canada lists zero arrests for ignoring a quarantine order, one summons to appear in court, and 42 police-issued tickets.

However, Ford says Ontario police checks have uncovered 622 quarantine-order scofflaws and is frustrated about the lack of federal charges.