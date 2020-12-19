OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Kingston-area joins Ottawa, Eastern Ontario Health Unit in "orange-restrict" level on Monday

Ontario reports 2,000 COVID-19 cases for a fourth-straight day; 57 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday

Eastern Ontario Health Unit orders big box stores to set capacity limits for each department

Ottawa Public Health says a sports practice in Ottawa led to 89 COVID-19 cases and forced hundreds to self-isolate

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa:

New cases: 57 new cases on Friday

57 new cases on Friday Total COVID-19 cases: 9,268

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 30.4

: 30.4 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.4 per cent (Dec 11-17)

1.4 per cent (Dec 11-17) Reproduction Number: 0.98 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at the National Arts Centre. The centre is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the McNabb Community Centre, located at 180 Percy Street, is open Monday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500 or book an appointment online.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Click here to book an appointment or call 613-789-1500

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500 or book an appointment online.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

With COVID-19 case numbers rising, the Kingston-region will move into the "orange-restrict" zone under the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework on Monday.

The health unit reports 36.6 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people over the last seven days. There were 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston-area on Friday.

In the "orange-restrict" level of Ontario's colour-coded COVID-19 restriction system, last call for bars and restaurants is at 9 p.m., and establishments must close at 10 p.m. except for take out and delivery. Capacity restrictions limit the number of people sitting at a table to four people.

Both Ottawa and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit remain in the orange-restrict zone.

Fifty-seven more Ottawa residents tested positive for COVID-19, while Ontario topped 2,000 cases of COVID-19 for a fourth straight day.

Ottawa Public Health reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, along with one new death linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 9,268 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 389 deaths.

Public Health Ontario reported 2,290 cases of COVID-19 across the province on Friday. There were 691 new cases in Toronto and 361 in Peel Region.

On the final weekend before Christmas, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit is imposing capacity limits on departments at big box stores and grocery stores.

Eastern Ontario Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis issued a section 22 Order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act for multi-department retail and grocery stores.

The new order requires big box retail stores and grocery stores to ensure that a maximum number of patrons is established and clearly marked for each department, and that departments are staffed to ensure that the total number of patrons permitted is respected.

High traffic departments in multi-department stores must have their own capacity limits.

A team practice in Ottawa this fall resulted in 89 cases of COVID-19, 445 high-risk contacts in isolation and 10 sports teams forced to the sidelines.

An Ottawa Public Health update on a contact tracing case they first reported in November shows how an asymptomatic person attending practice, masks not being worn during practice and carpooling and mingling without respecting COVID-19 guidelines resulted in several outbreaks in Ottawa.

On Nov. 2, public health said one person with COVID-19 attended a sports practice indoors with 30 other people. As of Oct. 20, 60 people had tested positive with COVID-19 and seven outbreaks were declared.

On Friday, Ottawa Public Health said, "the sports cluster reported in November has resulted in 89 cases and 445 high risk contacts. When we say 'be COVID-wise,' this is why."