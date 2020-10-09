OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa sets new one-day record for COVID-19 cases

Party host busted, fined $880 for illegal gathering in Ottawa's west-end

Shoppers fined $880 for failing to wear a face mask indoors

Ottawa's top doctor urges people to stay close to home for Thanksgiving

No shopping at Tanger Outlets on Thanksgiving Monday

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cased but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

On the eve of the Thanksgiving weekend, Ottawa set a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases.

Ottawa Public Health reported 183 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, along with one new death.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 5,153 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 296 deaths.

The 183 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa sets a record for highest one-day increase in new cases. The previous record was 142 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 2.

A party host has been fined $880 after Ottawa Police dropped by an illegal gathering in the west end last weekend.

At 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to an address in the 2800 block of Richmond Road, near Pinecrest Road, for a house party.

Police tell CTV News Ottawa that more than 30 people were inside the home. Provincial rules limit private indoor gatherings to 10 people.

The host of the party was charged with failing to comply with an order made during an emergency contrary to the Reopening Act 2020.

Ottawa Bylaw issued $880 fines to three Ottawa shoppers on Wednesday for failing to wear a mask in an indoor public space during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bylaw director Roger Chapman tells CTV News Ottawa the three charges were issued for mask violations in contravention of Provincial Orders. The fine for failing to comply with a Provincial Order is $880 including the victim surcharge.

Mayor Jim Watson told Newstalk 580 CFRA's "Ottawa at Work" with Leslie Roberts that Bylaw Services officers fined three shoppers for refusing to wear a mask in big chain stores.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Chapman says since Sept. 1, Bylaw officers have issued 49 charges under the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw.

Ottawa's top doctor is urging people to cancel travel plans and limit contacts to their households only for Thanksgiving weekend.

"Data shows COVID-19 is spreading too fast in Ottawa because of everyday actions that bring too many of us in close contact with others without masks on. We are falling behind," said Dr. Vera Etches in the statement released by Councillor Catherine McKenney.

"Prevention is the only way that we can slow the crisis in the rest of our health system. It is for this reason that I am recommending that residents who plan on celebrating Thanksgiving should stay local, keep gatherings to members of their household only, and connect with extended family and friends virtually instead of in person."

Ontario's social gathering limits allow for up to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors in private settings.

You will not be able to go shopping at Tanger Outlets on Thanksgiving Monday.

Despite Council approving an exemption to allow the west-end outdoor mall to open on statutory holidays, the mall will remain closed on Monday.

The Ottawa and District Labour Council is appealing Council's decision to allow Tanger Outlets to open.

ODLC President Sean McKenny says the labour council believes Council’s decision was the wrong one and not just morally, but that their decision doesn't meet the Retail Business Holidays Act in order to grant an exemption.