OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa and the surrounding region.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa is reporting its lowest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in more than a week.

Four more Ottawa schools have COVID-19 outbreaks.

Ottawa Public Health is working to automate contact tracing for low-risk individuals.

The Outaouais has broken a one-day record for new COVID-19 cases.

Testing:

Who should get a test?

According to Ottawa Public Health, there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cased but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, the lowest number of daily new cases in more than a week.

The last time the number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa was this low was Sept. 27, when 58 new cases were reported.

One new death was also reported in Ottawa, bringing the death toll up to 295.

However, active cases fell thanks to a surge in recoveries and the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 also decreased slightly.

Four more schools in Ottawa are in outbreak status, according to Ottawa Public Health.

In Tuesday's daily COVID-19 dashboard update, OPH said the following four schools have COVID-19 outbreaks:

École élémentaire Catholique Saint François d'Assise (2 staff cases)

École secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité (7 cases among staff and students)

École élémentaire Catholique Horizon-Jeunesse (6 student cases, 1 staff case)

Prince of Peace Catholic School (4 student cases)

According to the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE), only Horizon-Jeunesse is closed as a result of the outbreaks. Ten classes at Franco-Cité are in isolation and two classes at Saint François d'Assise are in isolation, but the schools remain open.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says one class and two cohorts at Prince of Peace are closed, but the school remains open.

As Ottawa experiences a level of COVID-19 cases not seen since the spring, Ottawa's top doctor says contact tracing is becoming more difficult.

Typically, OPH calls the individuals who test positive to tell them to self-isolate and then ask about close contacts, and to investigate whether the case may be linked to a school, long-term care home or other high-risk setting. The contact tracing team then reaches out to close contacts.

OPH is now directing people at lower risk toward an online web form that they fill out themselves.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said everyone who tests positive will still be called, but those who are not in high-risk settings will then be directed to the web form.

West Quebec recorded 66 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, shattering the region's previous record for new daily infections.

The previous high was the 39 new cases logged on Sunday.

Provincewide, Quebec recorded 1,364 new cases on Tuesday, beating the province’s single-day record for the second day in a row.