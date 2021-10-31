OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Trick-or-treating returns to Ottawa for the second Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic

International flights resume out of the Ottawa International Airport for the first time since the spring of 2020

COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in Ottawa on Saturday

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 20 cases on Saturday

30,832 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 16.6

: 16.6 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.4 per cent (seven-day average)

1.4 per cent (seven-day average) Reproduction Number: 0.98 (seven-day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Arena at 180 Percy St.: Open Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The drive-thru assessment closes on Saturday.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario. All students, teachers and school staff must complete the COVID-19 School screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Tips for a safe and happy Halloween in Ottawa

Ghosts and goblins return to the streets of Ottawa and eastern Ontario this Halloween, with trick-or-treating receiving the green light during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit say trick-or-treating can be done safely this Halloween, after recommending staying home last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If people are outdoors, trick-or-treating with their family, if they have a mask on when they're in close proximity to other people, it should be okay," said Dr. Isaac Bogoch.

The health units offer tips for trick-or-treaters and for people handing out treats at home this evening.

If you choose to give out treats:

Wear a face covering if physical distancing cannot be maintained

Keep interactions with trick-or-treaters brief

Don’t set out a communal bowl for children to reach into and consider contactless candy distribution by using tongs

Do not participate in Halloween festivities if you have symptoms, even if they're mild

Only give out purchased and packaged Halloween treats

Do not ask trick-or-treaters to sing or shout for their treats

Clean your hands often throughout the evening using soap and water or hand sanitizer

If you choose to trick-or-treat door-to-door:

Trick-or-treat outdoors as much as possible

Keep interactions with those handing out treats brief.

Stay home if you have symptoms, even if they are mild

Ottawa Public Health recommends being creative and build the face covering into your costume, but "know a costume mask is not a substitute for a face covering"

Use hand sanitizer often

Take turns one at a time when approaching doorsteps. Line up two metres apart if waiting

Maintain physical distancing and wear a face covering if participating in indoor activities.

International flights resume at Ottawa International Airport for the first time since spring 2020

International flights resume at the Ottawa International Airport today for the first time in 19 months.

Flair Airlines flight 8334 will depart Ottawa for Fort Lauderdale, Fla. at 7 a.m., the first international flight out of the Ottawa International Airport since the COVID-19 pandemic brought travel to a halt in the spring of 2020.

A Flair Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale will land at the Ottawa Airport at 2:30 p.m.

Meantime, a United Airlines flight is scheduled to land in Ottawa from Washington Dulles just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

Travallers must now prove they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to board all flights at airports in Ottawa and across Canada.

Ottawa Public Health reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, while the number of people in hospital increased.

There are now eight people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, up from six on Friday. Two people are in the intensive care unit.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 30,382 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 603 deaths.