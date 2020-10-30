OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

New data shows Ottawa's closed bars and restaurants not a major source of COVID-19 outbreaks

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Ontario, but new modelling data shows the province may have avoided the worst-case scenario

58 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths in Ottawa on Thursday

Employee at Kanata McDonald's tests positive for COVID-19

Ontario Hockey League announces plans for a 40-game season, starting in February

Ottawa Race Weekend 2021 in-person event cancelled due to COVID-19

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There are two options available for visitors: a test only or an assessment by a doctor and a test.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

New data suggests Ottawa's closed bars and restaurants are not a major source of COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

Bars, restaurants and nightclubs have accounted for two per cent of all COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa since the start of August, compared to 14 per cent of all outbreaks in Toronto.

The Science Advisory and Modelling Consensus Tables released data on Thursday showing there have been three outbreaks linked to bars and restaurants in Ottawa over the past three months.

In Toronto, there have been 27 COVID-19 outbreaks linked to bars, restaurants and nightclubs. In York Region, bars and restaurants accounted for eight per cent of all COVID-19 outbreaks.

The data shows schools and daycares account for 39 per cent of COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa since August 1, while long-term care homes are responsible for 33 per cent of the COVID-19 outbreaks.

Ontario health officials suggest Ontario may see at least 800 new COVID-19 cases a day for most of the next month.

But new data shows that while COVID-19 cases continue to climb, modelling data indicates the province may have avoided the worst-case scenario.

In the worst-case scenario, officials said the province could see its seven-day average rise to 1,000 or 1,200 cases a day for most of November. The best-case scenario would see about 800 new COVID-19 cases a day.

Previous projections, released late September, showed the province could see 1,000 new COVID-19 cases daily by mid-October.

Ottawa Public Health reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, along with four new deaths linked to the virus.

Across Ontario, there were 934 new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday. There are 420 new cases in Toronto, 169 in Peel Region and 95 in York Region.

In Ottawa, twenty of the 58 new cases of COVID-19 involve residents under the age of 20.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa, there have been 6,830 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 321 deaths.

A McDonald's restaurant in Kanata was temporarily closed for a thorough cleaning and sanitization after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, McDonald's says an employee at the McDonald's on Stonehaven Drive in Kanata reported on Wednesday that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. until 12:10 a.m. on Oct. 25.

The McDonald's reopened on Thursday.

The Ottawa 67's and Kingston Frontenacs will return to the ice in February for a shortened 2020-21 Ontario Hockey League season.

The OHL announced a new Return to Play plan for the season during the COVID-19 pandemic. Training camps will open on Jan. 23, with the regular season running from Feb. 4 through May 8.

Teams will play a 40 game season, primarily against opponents in their geographic region. Eight teams will qualify for the 2021 OHL playoffs, beginning on May 11.

For the second straight year, runners will lace up their sneakers and participate in the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend virtually next spring.

A spokesperson for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend confirms to CTV News Ottawa there will be no in-person race weekend next May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Canada's largest race weekend will host a virtual event for runners to aim for a personal best time and help support charities in the Ottawa area.

Plans for the virtual race will be announced in mid-November.