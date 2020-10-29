OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Ontario premier claims COVID-19 'curve doing down' despite seven-day average creeping up

Seventy-eight new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday

Mayor asks Ottawa residents not to travel to other cities to trick-or-treat on Halloween

IKEA confirms case of COVID-19 at Ottawa store

Masks will be mandatory in indoor public places in Ottawa until early 2021 at least

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There are two options available for visitors: a test only or an assessment by a doctor and a test.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Premier Doug Ford says new data will be released today on the COVID-19 trends in Ontario.

Speaking with reporters at Queen's Park on Wednesday, Ford said the COVID-19 curve is trending down amid a second wave of the disease.

"I truly believe everyone in Ontario, all 14.5 million people, are doing a great job and Dr. Brown will be out tomorrow and putting out information that we see the curve going down, which is great news and I give all the credit to the people out there in Ontario but we can’t let our guard down," Ford said.

On Sunday, Ontario set a record with 1,042 new COVID-19 infections.

Ottawa Public Health reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, the lowest number of new cases among Ontario's COVID hot spots.

Public Health Ontario announced 299 new cases in Toronto, 186 in Peel Region and 121 new cases in York Region.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 6,772 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 317 deaths.

With ghosts and goblins asked to stay home on Halloween in Ottawa, Mayor Jim Watson is urging people not to go trick-or-treating in other towns and cities due to the risk of COVID-19.

"Is it really worth putting a child at risk for $10 or $12 in candy? I don't think so," said Mayor Watson after Wednesday's Council meeting when asked about the possibility of families going trick-or-treating in Gatineau.

"I think this is a year we have to make some sacrifices, and one of the sacrifices is maybe this is not the year to go to another province, another city just to get a couple of bucks worth of candy."

Ottawa Public Health and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit are recommending no trick-or-treating in their regions, while Halloween will go ahead in Gatineau, Renfrew County and the Kingston and Brockville areas.

An employee at the IKEA store in Ottawa's west-end has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, IKEA Canada says it learned on Oct. 27 that an employee at its Iris Street store tested positive for novel coronavirus.

"The co-worker last worked in store on Oct. 18. We are supporting our co-worker to ensure they have everything they need and hope for their full recovery soon," said the statement.

Masks will be mandatory in all indoor public spaces, apartment and condo building common areas and on public transit until at least early 2021.

Council voted to extend the city's Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw until the first Council meeting of the new year.

Since Sept. 1, Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services has issued 64 charges under the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw, 43 of them to people not wearing masks. The remaining charges have gone to businesses for other violations such as improper signage or failing to provide hand sanitizer at entrances.