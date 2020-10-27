OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa and the surrounding region.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa Public Health reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in Ottawa on Monday.

Ottawa's transmission numbers are lower than any other COVID-19 "hot zone" in Ontario, according to new statistics.

Police in Chelsea, Quebec broke up a massive party and fined 83 people.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is suggesting Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson privately agreed with modified Stage 2 restrictions before publicly expressing disappointment later.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

Ontario hit its highest seven-day average for COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get a test

The COVID-19 assessment centre at Brewer Arena, 151 Brewer Way, is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena, 151 Brewer Way, is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

For those requiring extra support for accessibility reasons, please contact CHEO’s Patient Experience team at 613-737-7600 x6720.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

If you need to book an appointment but do not have access to the internet, please call 613-721- 4722

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

If you need to book an appointment but do not have access to the internet, please call 613-288- 5353.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Rd. is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. This assessment centre does not take drive-up or walk-in patients. You must book an appointment.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at the Ray Friel Recreation Centre, 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There are two options for visitors, either a test only, or an assessment by a doctor and a test For people who need to see a doctor because of pressure or discomfort in the chest, difficulty breathing or a sore throat..

To book an appointment, click here.

If you need to book an appointment but do not have access to the internet, please call 613- 288-5353.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death from the disease in Ottawa on Monday.

The new cases brought Ottawa's total since the pandemic began to 6,636 laboratory-confirmed cases the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

With one new death in Ottawa, the death toll from the pandemic now stands at 317 residents.

There are 713 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, up from 702 active cases on Sunday.

Just past the half way point of new lockdowns that closed Ottawa restaurants, bars and gyms, it appears the capital is the only Coronavirus "hot zone" in Ontario showing a decrease in numbers.

For the last seven days, Ottawa’s re-infection rate, or "R" number, a key indicator of how quickly the virus is spreading has been below 1.0. Toronto, York and Peel are all well above that critical threshold.

“We are not seeing those cases come down in Peel and Toronto. We are seeing them come down in Ottawa,” said Ryan Imgrund, a health statistician who tracks Ontario’s Covid 19 numbers, publishing daily breakdowns on social media.

Police in the Outaouais region of Quebec say 83 students are each facing a $1000 fine after officers broke up a party at an Airbnb in Chelsea over the weekend.

MRC des Collines police tweeted the information Monday afternoon, saying the incident happened on Sunday.

MRC des Collines Police Sgt. Martin Fournel said neighbours reported a party to police at around 2 a.m. Sunday. All 83 people who are facing fines were found inside the home when officers arrived, but Fournel said witnesses saw other people running away.

Fournel says everyone at the party was a foreign national who is in Canada for post-secondary education. He said investigators believe the party was organized through social media. The individuals facing fines came to Chelsea from places like Ottawa, Montreal, Sherbrooke, and Trois-Rivières, Fournel said.

Ontario’s premier is calling out Ottawa mayor Jim Watson, suggesting he agreed with new lockdowns privately before making public comments to the contrary.

Doug Ford said on Monday that Watson told him he agreed with the province’s decision to move Ottawa to modified Stage 2 restrictions earlier this month.

“When I talked to the mayor in Ottawa, I told him and he agreed,” Doug Ford said on Monday. “When he gives me the green light and agrees and then goes out there days later and disagrees, you’re going to have to ask him why he’s doing that.”

A day after the province introduced new restrictions earlier this month, forcing the closure of indoor dining and gyms, Watson told CTV News that he hadn’t seen evidence to suggest restaurants were a problem.

In a statement to CTV News on Monday, Watson said that while he did not advocate for closures, he understood why they were necessary and that he and Ford are "on the same page."

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (OCDC).

According to OPH's COVID-19 dashboard, the outbreak officially began on Oct. 24 and involves a single inmate.

This is the first outbreak at the jail on Innes Road to be listed by OPH on their public dashboard.

Ontario has hit the highest seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Health officials reported 851 new COVID-19 cases in Ontario on Monday, which is a single-day drop from the 1,042 infections confirmed on Sunday.

The rolling seven-day average of cases is now at a record 878, which is up from 743 one week ago.

The total number of lab-confirmed infections in the province is now 71,224, including deaths and recoveries.