OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Eleven Ottawa businesses fined for violating modified Stage 2 measures since Oct. 9

Eastern Ontario Health Unit imposes new COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants, fitness centres

90 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, Ontario sets one-day record for new cases

Two new deaths related to COVID-19 reported at Hawkesbury long-term care home

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

The COVID-19 care clinic at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There are two options available for visitors: a test only or an assessment by a doctor and a test.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

During the first two weeks that Ottawa was in the modified Stage 2, Bylaw officers issued fines to 11 restaurants and fitness centres for violating the COVID-19 restrictions.

Statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa shows that eight of the nine restaurants charged for breaking the Reopening Ontario Act received fines for failing to comply with the rules for patio tents.

On Oct. 10, the Ontario Government moved Ottawa, Toronto and Peel Region back to a modified Stage 2 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, with new restrictions imposed on food and drink establishments, gyms and fitness centres, cinemas and other venues for at least 28 days.

Vittoria Trattoria was one of the eight food establishments charged for failing to comply with the rules for patio tents.

On Monday, the co-owner of Vittoria Trattoria on Rivergate Way told CTV News Ottawa the restaurant was given an $880 ticket by Ottawa Bylaw for violating the Provincial Order.

New COVID-19 restrictions will be imposed on food and drink establishments, fitness and recreation facilities and personal care services across eastern Ontario.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis issued a new Order under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act that will come into effect on Monday, and remain in effect for 28 days.

The new COVID-19 measures include limiting the number of people who can be seated at a table in bars and restaurants to a maximum of six people, while the total number of patrons in the indoor and outdoor sections of a food and drink establishment must not exceed 100.

Indoor dining at bars and restaurants in eastern Ontario is still allowed.

The new measures for indoor sports and recreational facilities include limiting the total number of people permitted in a class, organized program or organized activity to a maximum of 10 people, excluding instructors/trainers/coaches. The total number of people permitted to be indoors at the facility in areas containing weights or exercise machines cannot exceed 50.

On a day Ontario set a record for the most infections in a single day, Ottawa Public Health reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The 90 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday is the highest one-day increase in cases in more than a week.

No new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Saturday, after five deaths were announced on Friday.

Across Ontario, there were 978 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, setting a record for most infections in a single day. There are 348 new cases in Toronto, 170 in Peel Region and 141 in York Region.

Two more residents of a Hawkesbury long-term care home have died due to COVID-19.

There have been 110 COVID-19 cases among staff and residents at the Prescott and Russell Residence in Hawkesbury since the start of October.

On Friday, the United Counties of Prescott and Russell announced it's receiving emergency assistance from multiple health care agencies due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit and other health care providers are working with the residence to support infection control protocols and to address staffing shortages due to the number of staff that have tested positive for COVID-19.