OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa and the surrounding region.

Fast Facts:

A study of Ottawa's wastewater shows an alarmingly high level of COVID-19.

Ottawa has the highest per-capita rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 in all of Ontario.

Ottawa's top doctor recommends no trick-or-treating this year.

45 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Wednesday, the lowest so far in October.

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where can you get a test?

The COVID-19 assessment centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

For those requiring extra support for accessibility reasons, please contact CHEO’s Patient Experience team at 613-737-7600 x6720.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

If you need to book an appointment but do not have access to the internet, please call 613-721- 4722

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

If you need to book an appointment but do not have access to the internet, please call 613-288- 5353.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Rd. is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

To book an appointment, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

If you have any doubt about how hard the second wave of COVID-19 is hitting Ottawa, keep your eye on the poop.

Or more precisely, the research project at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario that is measuring COVID-19 in the city’s wastewater.

“We’re strapped to a rocket right now, unfortunately”, said Alex MacKenzie, a pediatrician and researcher at CHEO. “It’s two to three days early warning. It’s a single test for 900,000 people.”

The levels are three to six times higher than what was observed just last week, and also higher than in the spring.

Ottawa's top doctor is painting a grim picture of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, saying the city is leading the province in new infections.

Speaking to City Council on Wednesday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches noted that Ottawa's per-capita positivity rate is the highest in Ontario.

"This is an Ottawa challenge," Dr. Etches said. "Ottawa has the highest rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the province. Just over the last week, Ottawa had 70 people per 100,000 testing positive. Toronto had 57. If you look at the trend, Ottawa's rate per 100,000 grew faster than the rate in Toronto, which was relatively stable."

Trick-or-treating is not recommended in Ottawa this year, but the mayor says no one will get a ticket if they do go out.

Ottawa's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, told City Council on Wednesday that she does not recommend residents take their kids out trick-or-treating this Hallowe'en.

"I recommend that people stay with the members of their household, that you look at ways to have candy for kids in your household in a different way," she said, in response to questions from Coun. Jenna Sudds.

Mayor Jim Watson says bylaw officers will not hand out tickets to trick-or-treaters or their parents, if they choose to go out on Hallowe'en.

The mayor says he respects the advice from Dr. Etches to avoid going trick-or-treating and he encourages people to hold off on it this year.

Ottawa Public Health reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, the lowest figure since mid-September.

It came after two straight days of triple-digit increases and does not appear to be linked to lower testing, as the Ottawa COVID-19 testing task force said 2,067 swabs were taken at testing facilities in Ottawa on Oct. 13 and local labs processed 2,960 tests.

No new hospitalizations were reported on Wednesday, but the number remains at its highest level since mid-May.