OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa and the surrounding region.

Fast Facts:

116 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa surged on Tuesday to a level not seen since the first wave of the pandemic.

A coalition of Ottawa businesses is calling on the premier to revisit the 28-day lockdown on indoor dining, gyms, and fitness centres, among other businesses.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says anti-mask demonstrators picketed outside his house on the Thanskgiving long weekend.

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get a test

The COVID-19 assessment centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Rd. is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

To book an appointment, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications has risen dramatically in Ottawa Public Health's latest daily report.

There are now 48 people in hospital with COVID-19, up from 38 reported on Monday. There are also now 10 people in ICU, up from nine.

This is the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ottawa since mid-May.

At the start of October, there were 17 people in hospital and 3 in intensive care.

Ottawa Public Health reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday and 115 new recoveries.

An open letter signed by a coalition that represents more than 6,200 businesses in the capital is demanding the Ontario government produce the data that justifies new the COVID-19 restrictions that were put in place on the weekend.

Effective Saturday, Oct. 10, Ottawa was placed under a modified Stage 2 regime by provincial officials, which prohibits indoor food and drink services in restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments in Ottawa, including nightclubs and food court areas in malls.

In an open letter, Mark Kaluski, chair of the Ottawa Coalition of Business Improvement Areas (OCOBIA) called for a meeting with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli to discuss the justification for the closures.

Ottawa City Councillor Eli El-Chantiry says he plans to move a motion at City Council on Wednesday in support of the OCOBIA.

Just days after Premier Doug Ford imposed sweeping new restrictions on businesses in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa, to try to bring down soaring rates of COVID-19 infections, anti-masking protesters targeted Ford at his home in west Toronto over Thanksgiving weekend.

“We have the anti-maskers showing up to my house again, you know flying the flag upside down…you want to disrespect our country and our flag…get going, take off, leave,” Ford said.

A recent poll by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, showed that support for wearing masks is getting stronger in Canada. Eighty-three per cent of respondents feel governments should order people to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces.

That represents an increase of 16 per cent from July.