OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa and the surrounding region.

Fast Facts:

119 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Monday.

The federal government has approved a request to send the Red Cross in to help seven long-term care homes in the Ottawa area deal with COVID-19.

A third OC Transpo driver this month has tested positive for COVID-19.

On a Thanksgiving overshadowed by a second wave, the Ottawa Mission served up nearly 3,000 meals to citizens of Ottawa.

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get a test

The COVID-19 assessment centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Rd. is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

To book an appointment, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public health is reporting 119 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Thanksgiving Monday, more than double the figure reported on Sunday.

Sunday's case count of 54 new cases was the lowest number of new cases seen in the city all month, but on Monday, the figure jumped back to the triple digits.

The latest figures bring Ottawa's total COVID-19 case count to 5,546 laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

No new deaths were reported on Monday. Ottawa's death toll stands at 297 residents.

The Red Cross has been summoned to assist staff at seven long-term care homes in the Ottawa region during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair tweeted that the federal government approved a request for help on Sunday.

The Red Cross told CTV News that details of the deployment are being finalized and will be announced soon.

As of Monday, there are 14 long-term care homes in Ottawa currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

OC Transpo says another of its drivers has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said the employee was last at work Oct. 7.

The driver used two buses on Oct. 5, two buses on Oct. 6, and one bus on Oct. 7.

This is the third OC Transpo employee to test positive so far in October. Since March 31, OC Transpo has reported that 22 public-facing employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including bus and LRT operators, an O-Train Ambassador (Red Vest), a special constable, and a building services attendant.

The Ottawa Mission says nearly 3,000 Thanksgiving meals were prepared and served in the week leading up to the holiday.

The Mission served Thanksgiving dinners to shelter guests Monday and offered take-out meals to other members of the community. The community meal line could be seen wrapping around the block.

"It's like no Thanksgiving we've ever seen before," said Ottawa Mission CEO Peter Tilley. "People are hungry. People are starving out there and we need to make sure they're fed and they can have a nice Thanksgiving meal to bring back to their place or wherever they may be in the community."