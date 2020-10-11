OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa and the surrounding region.

Ottawa recorded 94 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Saturday, as some businesses closed down under the province's new rules.

Mayor Jim Watson is urging citizens to keep supporting local businesses shuttered by Ontario's new regulations.

Gatineau and the MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais have moved into the "red zone" as of today.

A new program is hoping to revitalize Cornwall and area's hard-hit tourism industry as the pandemic rages on.

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

The COVID-19 assessment centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is CLOSED Saturday and Sunday.

The care clinic is OPEN Thanksgiving Monday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is CLOSED Saturday and Sunday.

The care clinic is OPEN Thanksgiving Monday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Rd. is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, but it will be CLOSED on Thanksgiving Monday.

COVID-19 screening tool:

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Saturday, after three days of triple-digit increases.

The number of active cases fell thanks to a surge in recoveries, but five additional people were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 complications.

The news came as Ottawa officially moved to a modified "Stage 2" under provincial orders, which forced many businesses to cease or modify their operations for at least 28 days.

Ottawa Mayor Watson says he hopes Ottawans continue to support local businesses throughout the temporary shutdown.

"It's going to be a very tough 28 days," Watson said. "These restaurants went out and supplied up all their needs for the Thanksgiving rush and most of that food could go to waste, so we're encouraging people to keep doing delivery, takeout and curbside pickup, so that we can help these individuals keep their doors open as best as possible."

Watson says Ottawa is a generous city and he hopes people will embrace that spirit again.

"We encourage the generosity of the people of Ottawa to go out and do their very best to support these businesses in their time of need," he said. "It's going to be a tough time but we're a resilient lot of people here in the city of Ottawa. We're a caring group of people and we need to pull on those heartstrings to help those individuals. Government can only do so much. We need the public to support them as well."

The City of Gatineau and parts of the Outaouais are moving into the "red zone" under Quebec's COVID-19 guidelines.

"The CISSS de l'Outaouais confirms today that the city of Gatineau and the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais is now going to the maximum red level. The significant increase in cases of COVID-19 in recent days and weeks in connection with a growing number of outbreaks in the Outaouais justified this level change," a press release from the public health agency says.

The move prohibits private gatherings and restricts certain business activities. Residents in the affected areas are also asked to avoid unneccessary travel between regions or outside Quebec.

Schools will remain open.

The City of Cornwall has teamed up with the Ontario Tourism Innovation Lab to offer a new program looking for the next big tourism idea.

The Spark Program was launched at the beginning of October and is looking for applicants with ideas that could benefit the area.

The program is open to anyone from Cornwall and the United Counties of Stormont, Glengarry and Dundas until Oct. 30.