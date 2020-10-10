OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Indoor dining, gyms ordered to close as Ottawa moves to a modified Stage 2

Bars, restaurants "scapegoats" as new COVID-19 restrictions imposed on Ottawa establishments, owner says

Ottawa sees third highest one-day spike in new COVID-19 cases on Friday

COVID-19 closes Riverside South catholic elementary school

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is CLOSED Saturday and Sunday.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is CLOSED Saturday and Sunday.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The assessment centre is closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

To book an appointment, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ontario has imposed new restrictions on Ottawa in a bid to stop the transmission of COVID-19.

Effective at 12:01 a.m., Ottawa moved into a modified Stage 2 for a minimum of 28 days. The new restrictions target indoor dining in bars and restaurants, along with gyms, movie theatres and other venues.

Here is a look at the businesses ordered to close under the modified Stage 2 in Ottawa:

No indoor dining and drink service at restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments, including nightclubs and food court areas

Indoor gyms and fitness centres

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments;

Cinemas;

Performing arts centres and venues;

Spectator areas in racing venues;

Interactive exhibits or exhibits with high risk of personal contact in museums, galleries, zoos, science centres, landmarks, etc.;

Ontario is also prohibiting personal care services where face coverings must be removed for service.

Mayor Jim Watson told reporters the Ontario Government made the decision to move Ottawa to a modified Stage 2, including the new limits on bars and restaurants.

Flora Hall Brewing says "Premier Ford scapegoats safe, professionally operated hospitality businesses."

The comments came after Ontario imposed new restrictions on bars and restaurants in a bid to stop COVID-19 transmission in Ottawa.

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA's "Ottawa Now" with Kristy Cameron, Flora Hall Brewing owner Dave Longbottom said he was shocked with the decision, but not surprised.

"I just feel that it was inevitable that a politician is going to do something. Now (Premier Doug) Ford's concern sounds heartfelt, I don't dispute that he's upset by having made this decision," said Longbottom.

"My issue is there was literally no evidence presented to justify this being an effective measure. Its been my longstanding view, and the view of many others, that socializing in a safe, professionally run hospitality establishment is far, far better than socializing at home."

For the third straight day, Ottawa is seeing more than 100 new cases of COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. No new deaths were announced in the daily report.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 5,279 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 296 deaths.

In Ottawa, the 126 new cases of COVID-19 is the third highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. A record 183 new cases were reported on Thursday.

Parents and staff are being told to prepare for the possibility a Riverside South elementary school will be closed for two weeks due to COVID-19.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board reports that St. Jerome Elementary School on Spratt Road is closed. Two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Conseil des ecole catholiques du Centre-Est reports two French language schools are closed in Ottawa this week: Ecole Horizon-Jeunesse and Ecole secondaire catholique Franco-Cite.

Ottawa Public Health reports active COVID-19 outbreaks at 10 Ottawa schools: