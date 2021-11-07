OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

COVID-19 booster doses now available for thousands of Ottawa residents

Ottawa surpasses 31,000 total COVID-19 cases

New COVID-19 Care Clinic opening for children in Orleans

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 52 cases on Saturday

52 cases on Saturday Total COVID-19 cases: 31,046

31,046 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 18.3

: 18.3 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.7 per cent (seven-day average)

1.7 per cent (seven-day average) Reproduction Number: 1.03 (seven-day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Arena at 180 Percy St.: Open Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario. All students, teachers and school staff must complete the COVID-19 School screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa's frontline workers, designated essential caregivers in congregate settings and individuals over the age of 70 are now eligible to receive a booster shot.

"I’m feeling really good this morning," said Alicia Robblee, a COVID ICU nurse at the Ottawa Hospital.

Robblee booked her shot for later this month, and says she is eagerly anticipating the next dose.

"Along with most of my coworkers we’ve been 9-10 months since our second shot and a lot of people that I know really jumped at the chance to sign up first thing this morning so that we can get some extra protection," she said.

Ontario expanded the eligibility for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday to the following vulnerable populations, as long as they received their second dose at least six months ago.

Individuals aged 70 and over (born in 1951 or earlier)

Health care workers

Designated essential caregivers in congregate settings (including long-term care home and retirement home staff)

Individuals who received a complete series of a viral vector vaccine (two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen/Johnson and Johnson vaccine)

First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults (16+) and their non-Indigenous household members.

Eligible Ottawa residents can book an appointment for a third COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Ottawa surpassed 31,000 total cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic on Saturday.

Fifty-two new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 31,046 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 604 deaths.

There are 250 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

A new care clinic for children is opening in Orléans next week, with the goal of alleviating pressure on the busy CHEO emergency department and helping families who cannot get an appointment for their children with cold symptoms.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says the new East Ottawa Kids COVID Care Clinic will open on Monday, allowing families to access an "in-person alternative" to a hospital emergency department.

It will be located at the Ottawa Medical Group office at 4829 Innes Rd., and will be open seven days a week, during the following hours:

Monday to Friday, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.