OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa moves to "Orange-Restrict" level, allowing indoor dining to resume and gyms, fitness centres and movie theatres to open

Two deaths, 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday

Ontario creating up to 254 new hospital beds in Ottawa during COVID-19 pandemic

Ottawa's public school board will host a virtual graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There are two options available for visitors: a test only or an assessment by a doctor and a test.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Click here to book an appointment or call 613-789-1500

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa moves to "Orange-Restrict" level on tiered shutdown system

Indoor dining rooms at bars and restaurants can reopen, while fitness centres, gyms, and movie theatres can open in Ottawa today after a 28-day shutdown.

Ottawa is now in the "Orange-Restrict" level of Ontario's new tiered shutdown system for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments can open for indoor dining, but there's a 50 person indoor capacity limit, a maximum of four people sitting at a table and last call is at 9 p.m. Gyms and fitness centres can also reopen with a maximum of 50 people per facility.

Movie theatres also have the green light to open in Ottawa today, but both Cineplex and Landmark Cinemas says all theatres will remain closed due to the capacity limits.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is in the "Yellow-Protect" level; while the Renfrew County and District Health Unit; Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health; and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health are in the "Green-Prevent" level.

Ottawa Public Health reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the second-lowest one-day increase in new cases since Oct. 1.

Two new deaths linked to COVID-19 were also reported on Friday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 7,360 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 336 deaths.

Public Health Ontario reported 1.003 new cases of novel coronavirus across Ontario on Friday. There were 300 new cases in Toronto, 280 in Peel Region and 125 in York Region.

Ontario is spending $45 million to create up to 254 more beds in hospitals and alternative health facilities in Ottawa to help protect residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding includes $16 million to build a temporary ambulatory offload space in the parking lot at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.

Other initiatives include:

120 beds at the Greystone Village Retirement Home, operated by Bruyere Continuing Care;

56 beds to be operated by the Queensway Carleton Hospital;

10 beds at Montfort Hospital; and

Nine beds at CHEO

The class of 2020 at Ottawa's largest school board will celebrate their graduation with a video ceremony in December.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board announced this week that virtual commencement ceremonies will be held for the graduating Grade 12 students.

"Despite our hopes to offer in-person commencement ceremonies this fall, it is clear that this will not be possible due to the continued COVID-19 risk in Ottawa-Carleton and the health and safety guidelines still in place," said the OCDSB in a statement on its website.

"To ensure a safe celebration for our graduates of 2020, all OCDSB secondary schools will be providing a virtual commencement ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m."

