OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa Public Health reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest one-day increase in more than two weeks

The federal government extended travel restrictions and rules at the border meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 until Jan. 21, 2021

Ontario's doctors are reminding Ontarians that wearing a mask is the most effective thing to do to stop the spread of COVID-19

ServiceOntario has launched a new appointment system for its locations in Ottawa and eastern Ontario

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa:

New cases: 79 on Sunday

8,458 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 23.9

: 23.9 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.3 per cent (Nov. 20 to 26)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at the National Arts Centre. The centre is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the McNabb Community Centre, located at 180 Percy Street, is open Monday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500 or book an appointment online.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Click here to book an appointment or call 613-789-1500

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500 or book an appointment online.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the lowest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in more than two weeks.

Two more deaths linked to COVID-19 were also announced.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 8.458 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 374 deaths.

The 79 new cases on Sunday was the highest total since Nov. 12, when 91 new cases were reported.

The federal government is extending the travel restrictions and rules meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 until Jan 21, 2021.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair and Health Minister Patty Hajdu said the rules for travellers entering Canada from a country other than the United States include a requirement that anyone entering Canada must self-isolate for 14 days upon entry.

The ministers also say they're looking to make it possible for "high-performance, amateur sporting organizations" to hold major international events on Canadian soil.

As COVID-19 cases rise in Ontario, Ontario's doctors are reminding all residents to wear a face mask to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Wearing a mask is one of the easiest and most effective things every single one of us can do to reduce the risk of spreading and catching COVID-19," said Dr. Samantha Hill, president of the Ontario Medical Association.

The OMA says doctors working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are concerned following news of more than 1,800 Ontarians testing positive for COVID-19 on both Friday and Saturday.

Public Health Ontario reported 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Sunday, including 79 in Ottawa.

Ottawa residents can now book an appointment for an in-person visit to several ServiceOntario locations in the capital.

The Ontario government announced that ServiceOntario is offering appointment bookings at busy locations to help reduce wait times and manage customer flow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Appointments will minimize lineups and wait times for customers and help staff to safely facilitate services that need to be completed in-person," the government said in a media release.

In Ottawa, you can book an appointment to visit the following ServiceOntario locations: