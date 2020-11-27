OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

When a COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Ottawa, the city's top doctor suggests the top priority will be using the vaccine to prevent hospitalizations and deaths in long-term care homes.

Health Canada expects to approve the Pfizer vaccine candidate in Canada by the end of the year.

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron, Dr. Vera Etches said Ottawa Public Health will be working with the Federal government, the Ontario government and the City of Ottawa's COVID-19 task force on rolling out the vaccine.

"What we're anticipating is the initial supplies will come in the early part of the year but they'll be limited in number. They'll be for the priority groups, most likely trying to prevent hospitalizations and deaths. So where do we see the hospitalizations and deaths, mostly unfortunately from long-term care," said Dr. Etches Thursday afternoon.

"So I know that will be a population we want to really be prepared to get the vaccine to people as soon as we receive it. That will probably be the initial focus for the first three months of the year."

Ottawa restauranteurs want the Ontario government to extend a cap on delivery app fees to all restaurants and bars in Ontario, not just places in COVID-19 hot zones.

The Progressive Conservatives introduced legislation on Thursday that would give the province the authority to temporarily limit how much apps such as UberEats and DoorDash can charge restaurants in the lockdown COVID-19 restriction zone for their services.

While advocates say the move is a good start, local restauranteurs are also calling for the measure to be applied across the province.

"Nobody’s really going to the restaurants, it’s a very difficult time, whether you’re mandated to close or not, so lowering these fees definitely would be an incredible help," said Andre Schad, owner of Jasper Sports Bar.

Twenty-four more Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday. There are no new deaths linked to novel coronavirus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 8,278 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 372 deaths.

Across Ontario, there were 1,478 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 572 new cases in Peel Region, 356 in Toronto and 111 in York Region.

New modelling suggests that in a worst-case scenario, Ontario could see more than 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day by the end of the year.

The modelling suggests that if COVID-19 cases grow at a rate of three per cent, Ontario will record more than 4,000 cases per day by Dec. 30.

If cases grow at a rate of five per cent, Ontario could see more than 9,000 cases per day by that date.

Cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario have been growing at a much lower rate of 0.45 per cent over the past 14 days.

Students at some schools in Ottawa will be able to get tested for COVID-19, even if they're not showing any symptoms of the virus.

The Ontario government announced "targeted voluntary testing" for asymptomatic students and staff at schools in Ottawa, Toronto, Peel and York Regions with high cases of COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said school-based testing would be considered at schools where individuals have tested positive and there's a number of close contacts recommended to seek testing.

"While Ottawa has recently seen stabilizing or lowering COVID-19 indicators, the taskforce and its partners continue to seek opportunities to leverage testing capacity and break chains of virus transmission, especially in priority settings in our community such as schools, (long-term care homes), etc.," said the taskforce.

"Our goal is to make it easier to get tested by providing the testing at or near the school. The focus is on individuals without symptoms, and symptomatic individuals are asked to seek testing from regional assessment centres or care clinics."