OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ontario places Toronto and Peel region under lockdown, most non-essential businesses will close

Eastern Ontario Health Unit region, Kingston moving to "yellow-protect" zone on Monday

There were 77 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the highest one-day increase this week

The Ottawa Redblacks will return to the field next June after this season was cancelled due to COVID-19

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Testing is available by appointment only.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at the National Arts Centre. The centre is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Click here to book an appointment or call 613-789-1500

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Most non-essential businesses, including gyms and personal care services, will close in Toronto and Peel Region as part of new steps to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Ontario government announced Toronto and Peel will be placed in lockdown on Monday, the final category of the COVID-19 tiered framework that guides restrictions.

Officials have said that regions will remain in their zone for a minimum of 28 days. This means that Toronto and Peel will be under lockdown until at least Dec. 21.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit, Kingston move to the "yellow-protect" zone

The Ontario Government is moving the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and the City of Kingston to the "yellow-protect" zone of the COVID-19 tiered framework.

Kingston moves from the green to yellow level, while the Eastern Ontario Health Unit shifts from the "orange-restrict" level back to yellow after one week.

Under the "yellow-protect" restrictions, bars and restaurants may serve liquor until 11 p.m., and establishments must close between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. The maximum number of people allowed to be seated together is six.

Spectators will also be allowed at sports and recreation facilities. Capacity limits for gyms and fitness centres will be 10 indoors for classes, 25 people outdoor for classes and 50 people indoors in the facility.

Seventy-seven new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Ottawa on Friday, along with one new death linked to novel coronavirus.

Thirty-eight of the 77 new cases of COVID-19 involve residents under the age of 30.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 8,104 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 364 deaths.

The 77 new cases of COVID-19 comes after 37 cases were reported on Thursday, 22 cases on Wednesday, 11 cases on Tuesday and 51 cases on Monday. Ottawa Public Health reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

After the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 season, the Ottawa Redblacks will return to TD Place on June 11.

The Canadian Football League released what it called the "comeback" schedule on Friday, with a full slate of games for the new season.

The Redblacks will open the 2021 season June 11 at TD Place against the Montreal Alouettes.

There will be five Friday night games at TD Place next season, along with three Saturday games and a Thursday night game on Aug. 5.