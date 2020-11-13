OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Premier Doug Ford warns of harsher COVID-19 restrictions after data shows Ontario may get 6,500 cases per day

Ottawa Public Health reported the highest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases in November on Thursday

Ottawa's top doctor suggests threshold for stricter COVID-19 regulations is too high

Royal Canadian Navy Curling Club reopens during the COVID-19 pandemic, with new rules in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Santa Claus will arrive in Ottawa's malls this holiday season, but you will have to visit six feet away

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Click here to book an appointment or call 613-789-1500

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Premier Doug Ford will receive a briefing from his health team this morning about the COVID-19 situation in the province.

During an interview with CP24 Thursday evening, Ford said he "will not hesitate" to move forward to the next stage in the lockdown system after new COVID-19 modelling showed Ontario could see 6,500 new cases per day by mid-December.

Ford said he was "shocked" by the new modelling data released on Thursday afternoon that showed Ontario's COVID-19 case count could exceed several jurisdictions in Europe that are now in some form of lockdown by December.

"We need the cooperation of the people," Ford said, adding that while the province can "throw billions at this problem" it won't make a difference if people don't follow public health guidelines.

Ottawa Public Health reported the highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in November on Thursday, while Ontario set a new record for COVID-19 cases.

There were 91 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, along with one new death.

It's the highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases since Nov. 1, when 132 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa. The 91 new cases comes after two straight days with case levels in the 20s.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 7,725 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 350 deaths.

Public Health Ontario reported a one-day record 1,575 cases of COVID-19 across Ontario. There were 472 new cases in Toronto, 448 in Peel Region and 155 in York Region.

Ottawa's top doctor suggests Ontario's threshold to impose more restrictions on businesses and activities during the COVID-19 pandemic is "very high."

And Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says Ottawa Public Health would need to take steps to protect the public before Ottawa reached that level of COVID-19 transmission in the community.

The Ontario Government's "Keeping Ontario Safe and Open" plan shows that the threshold to move a region to the "Control" category includes a rate of more than 100 cases per 100,000 people a week and a testing positivity rate of 10 per cent.

"I remain supportive of the introduction of a framework that give people a better idea of the risk level in their community, so the colour-code system is something we could use to convey the level of risk," said Dr. Etches, adding it's important to be transparent with the community about the COVID-19 situation.

"The red-threshold seemed pretty high and we probably would have to take action to warn people in Ottawa that COVID was increasing too quickly before we got to any red threshold."

It's game on at the Royal Canadian Navy Curling Club in Ottawa during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club has received the green light to open for the season, but with new measures in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

There is a digital check-in, with members scanning a card to enter and arriving no more than 15 minutes before the game.

Teams will be assigned areas in the clubhouse, all the tables have been removed and chairs are set up two meters apart. Lockers are also off limits.

Games are now 90 minutes and six ends instead of eight. Players have to stay separated, they are assigned two rocks each and only one sweeper can travel down the ice at a time. Each team has to assign one player to operate the scoreboard.

Masks must be worn indoors however regulations would permit a player to remove it during physical exertion for example delivering a rock or sleeping. At the Royal Canadian Navy Curling Club, masks will be mandatory at all times.

Santa Claus is coming to Ottawa malls during the COVID-19 pandemic, but you'll have to tell him your wish list from a distance.

"Customers won’t be able to get within two metres of the workshop, but you’re still going to be able to have that chat with Santa and capture the photo of the experience," said Sara MacDonald, marketing manager of Bayshore Shopping Centre.

While there will be no direct contact with Santa at all, a COVID-19 friendly photo-op will go ahead at Bayshore Shopping Centre, Billings Bridge, Rideau Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre and St Laurent.

Cadillac Fairview, which operates the Rideau Centre, says kids can meet Santa virtually this year, as well. Jolly Old Saint Nicholas will be doing special video calls.