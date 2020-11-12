OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Twenty-seven new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday; Public Health Ontario reports record number of new cases across Ontario

Mayor Jim Watson says now is not the time for a victory lap as COVID-19 case numbers drop in Ottawa

Ottawa Bylaw issues 257 charges for violating Provincial Orders, mask violations since start of the pandemic

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is cutting weekend hours at the Brewer Assessment Centre following a drop in people seeking COVID-19 testing.

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Click here to book an appointment or call 613-789-1500

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

On the day Ontario set a new record for COVID-19 cases across the province, Ottawa Public Health reported 27 new cases in Ottawa.

Two new deaths were also announced in the capital on Wednesday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 7,634 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 349 deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 1,426 new cases were reported across Ontario on Wednesday, surpassing the 1,388 recorded on Tuesday.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is urging Ottawa residents to remain vigilant, even as COVID-19 case numbers drop in the capital.

"I'm very pleased, obviously, that the numbers are going down and they're in the 20s the last couple of days, but it's not time for a victory lap now," said Watson in an interview with CTV News Ottawa.

"We still know that the virus is still very much alive and with us in Ottawa, and we have to remain vigilant. We're doing well, I thank the people of Ottawa for following proper procedures, but let's not let our guard down."

Ottawa bylaw officers have issued nearly $200,000 in fines to businesses and individuals for violating COVID-19 measures in Ottawa during the pandemic.

Statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa shows $880 fines have been issued to 190 people and businesses for violating Provincial Orders since the start of April. Another 67 charges were issued for violations under Ottawa's Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw since it came into effect on July 15.

The unauthorized use of parks is the top violation in Ottawa, with 108 tickets issued between Apr. 4 and July 5. As part of Stage 1 of Ontario's COVID-19 restrictions, playground equipment, dog parks and exercise equipment were closed in the spring in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Ottawa Bylaw issued 29 charges to food establishments for failing to comply with an order made during an emergency. Seventeen of the 29 tickets were handed out during the modified Stage 2 in Ottawa between Oct. 10 and Nov. 6.

The operating hours at Ottawa's main COVID-19 testing facility will be cut on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays due to a drop in appointments.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce has announced that starting Nov. 13, the CHEO Assessment Centre and the Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Arena will have new weekend hours. Both assessment centres will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa Wednesday evening, the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said it's continually assessing testing volumes at all facilities.

"In recent weeks, we have been tracking a lower volume of booked appointments, particularly on weekend evenings, at the Brewer Assessment Centre. Brewer’s hours were ultimately adjusted to focus resources and to ensure Ottawa’s testing options meet the needs of residents," the taskforce said.



"The Taskforce is also investigating lower volumes across all sites. We are not certain of the cause and we continue to investigate things like alternative options (e.g. pharmacies and workplace testing), motivation, socioeconomic status, geography, and other potential barriers."