OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa reaches 7,000 total COVID-19 cases during COVID-19 pandemic

CTV News Ottawa looks at all COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa since August 1

New measures helped reduce COVID-19 transmission in organized sports: Ottawa Public Health

Made-in-Ottawa business reopening plan must include good health measures: Infectious disease specialist

Hospitals in Gatineau temporarily postpone services as COVID-19 hospitalizations spike

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

The COVID-19 care clinic at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There are two options available for visitors: a test only or an assessment by a doctor and a test.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Seven-and-a-half months after the first case of COVID-19, Ottawa Public Health reported the 7,000 laboratory-confirmed case in Ottawa.

There were seventy-three new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday. No new deaths were reported.

There have been 7,000 laboratory-cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since March 11, including 323 deaths.

The seven-day average of newly reported cases in Ottawa is 69.4, down from 72.7 last week. The 7-day average peaked at 112.9 on Oct. 11.

CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond looks at the numbers associated with all COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Ottawa since Aug. 1

On Thursday, Ontario data showed only two per cent of COVID-19 outbreaks were linked to bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

Just over a week after sounding the alarm over COVID-19 spreading among Ottawa's sports teams, Ottawa Public Health suggests new measures that came into effect three weeks ago have helped reduce COVID-19 transmission within teams.

On Thursday, public health declared seven COVID-19 outbreaks amid local sports teams resolved. A total of 54 cases of COVID-19 had been linked to the seven outbreaks.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa Public Health said, "Our most recent data suggests that the new measures which came into effect Oct. 9 have played a role in reducing the occurrence of COVID-19 transmission/outbreaks in these settings."

Among the new measures announced on Oct. 9 when the Ontario Government moved Ottawa into a modified Stage 2, sports teams were limited to training sessions, with no games or scrimmages.

An infectious disease specialist says plans to reopen bars, restaurants, gyms and other venues during the COVID-19 pandemic must work in tandem with "good public health measures."

On Friday, Mayor Jim Watson said the city would submit "made-in-Ottawa" proposals to the Ontario Government next week to allow businesses to reopen safely when the 28-day Stage 2 ends on Nov. 6.

"Let's make no mistake about it; the economic health of our community is critical. We need to do whatever we can to ensure that people are not left behind, that businesses don't go bankrupt and that all of the collateral damage from people losing their businesses and livelihoods is not forgotten," said Dr. Abdu Sharkawy during an interview on CTV News at Six.

"But by the same token, if we're going to make decisions that are going to allow businesses to operate at a certain level or at a certain capacity, they need to be guided very thoughtfully and very carefully, and they must be done in tandem with very good public health measures within the community at large."

Health officials in the Outaouais are postponing non-essential services and increasing bed capacity to help deal with a spike in COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

There were 24 patients being treated in the designated COVID-19 unit at the Hull Hospital on Friday. Fifty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were announced in the Outaouais region on Saturday.

In a statement, the CISSS de l'Outaouais said it's taking steps to increase the capacity in the COVID-19 unit to 40 beds, including suspending some non-emergency operations.

The following services will be postponed over the next five days, and then the CISSS de l'Outaouais will reassess the situation: