Ottawa Public Health reports the highest one-day increase in new cases of COVID-19 in two months

The city of Ottawa is bracing for a reduction in COVID-19 vaccine shipments for two weeks in April

Ontario's education minister says a decision on whether remote learning will become permanent will be made in the next few weeks

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 151 new cases on Thursday

Total COVID-19 cases: 16,483

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 59.1

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.3 per cent (Mar. 17 to Mar. 23)

Reproduction Number: 1.07 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Open Monday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Moodie Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (testing only)

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (testing only) The Heron Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (testing only)

Vaccine eligibility screening tool:

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health reported 151 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the highest one-day increase in new cases since Jan. 21.

There are two new deaths in Ottawa linked to novel coronavirus.

Ninety-five of the 151 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday involve residents under the age of 40.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 16.483 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 459 deaths.

The head of Ottawa's COVID-19 vaccination rollout warns the capital will see a reduction in vaccines arriving for two weeks next month.

Speaking on CTV Morning Live Thursday morning, Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte said Ottawa expects to receive a record shipment next week, before shipments drop for two weeks.

"We had 38,000, almost 39,000, vaccines arrived this week. We have 44,000 next week, which is great news," said Di Monte.

"Then the week of April 5 and April 12, we drop down to 25,000 vaccines for both those weeks, so I wouldn't want to see now an interruption in the supply chain start impacting our numbers, let's keep moving this forward."

A total of 133,440 doses of the vaccines have arrived in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the Ontario government will release a decision in the coming weeks as to how remote learning might be integrated into the education system moving forward.

The Globe and Mail reported Wednesday that the province is considering making remote learning a permanent part of the public school system.

"I believe so strongly that keeping schools open is fundamental to their (children’s) health and to their wellness, but I also believe parents will make the best decisions for their children,” Lecce told reporters at Queen’s Park. "So right now we're consulting with a variety of partners in education to get their perspective on how we can potentially create a system that is safe, but also provides parents the choice that I think Ontarians benefited from this past September."