OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Mayor Jim Watson will host an interfaith service tonight to remember the 457 Ottawa residents who have died due to COVID-19

Ottawa's medical officer of health says she would support new rules allowing only members of the same household to dine together on bar and restaurant patios

Ottawa Public Health reports a dramatic increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate

Mayor Watson is calling on the province to allow Ottawa pharmacies to administer the COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 80 new cases on Wednesday

16,332 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 55.1

: 55.1 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.3 per cent (Mar. 17 to Mar. 23)

4.3 per cent (Mar. 17 to Mar. 23) Reproduction Number: 1.02 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Moodie Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Heron Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccine eligibility screening tool:

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

The city of Ottawa will host an interfaith service and flags at Ottawa City Hall will fly at half-mast today to remember the 457 Ottawa residents who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today is the one-year anniversary of the first death in Ottawa linked to novel coronavirus. On March 25, 2020, the city reported a man in his 90s died at the Ottawa Hospital, five days after he was admitted with a fever.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this in-person service is for participating interfaith leaders and media only.

The public is invited to watch live on Mayor Watson’s Facebook page, beginning at 6 p.m.

Ottawa's medical officer of health says she is prepared to implement "local solutions" to prohibit dining on patios with people who aren't in the same household.

Ontario introduced new rules for bars and restaurant capacity for areas in the Orange-Restrict and Red-Control levels of the province's COVID-19 reopening framework last Friday, saying only members of the same household can sit together while indoors.

Dr. Vera Etches says Ottawa Public Health has asked Ontario officials to clarify the dining rules, adding she would support new rules saying patrons can only sit with members of their household on outdoor patios.

"The reason is because we know that the more opportunity there is for people from different household to be together, where there's close contact and no mask wearing, the more opportunity for transmission of COVID, and we're just no there yet," said Dr. Etches.

"The day will come when we can increase the number of opportunities where we're in close contact with people outside our household. We miss that, absolutely. It's not the time. This is not the time to allow COVID to go to higher and higher levels in our community."

Ottawa Public Health reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, and no new deaths linked to the virus.

Ottawa's COVID-19 positivity rate increased to 4.2 per cent for the period of March 17 to 23, while the COVID-19 incidence rate is 55.1 cases per 100,000 people.

Mayor Jim Watson has written a letter to Ontario's Ministry of Health, asking that Ottawa be "urgently prioritized" in the pharmacy vaccine rollout.

Kingston is the only city in eastern Ontario approved to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents over the age of 60. Pharmacies in Toronto and Windsor-Essex County are also administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We need more distribution points, because as we start to go down the age scale there's going to be more and more people signing up for vaccinations," said Watson.

"So if we can disseminate those people not just to the big, large centres we have operational now, but to pharmacists or to their family physicians, that's going to take a lot of pressure off the large scale operations we have open now."