OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa moves into the Red-Control zone, imposing new restrictions on social gatherings, bars, restaurants, gyms and sports

Ottawa Public Health reports 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: 365 days of COVID-19 in Ottawa

Ottawa receives largest shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to date

Ottawa fast-tracks start of patio season as Ottawa moves into the red zone

Outdoor concert planned for Lansdowne Park postponed

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 83 cases on Thursday

15,840 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 49.1

: 49.1 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.7 per cent (Mar. 10 to Mar. 16)

2.7 per cent (Mar. 10 to Mar. 16) Reproduction Number: 1.06 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Moodie Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Heron Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccine eligibility screening tool:

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

New restrictions have been imposed on social gatherings, bars, restaurants, cinemas, sports and gyms today as Ottawa moves into the Red-Control zone.

Ontario announced Ottawa will move into the red zone in Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Moving to the red zone includes limiting social gatherings to five people indoors and 25 people outdoors, restaurants can only seat 10 people inside, there will be tighter capacity at gyms and no team sports are allowed. Movie theatres will also close.

Ottawa Public Health reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, and no new deaths linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 15,840 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 450 deaths.

Ottawa's COVID-19 incidence rate increased to 49.1 cases per 100,000 over the past seven days, up from 48.8 cases on Wednesday.

The city of Ottawa has received its largest shipment of COVID-19 vaccines as it continues to ramp up its vaccination campaign.

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 dashboard shows a shipment of 10,530 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Ottawa this week.

Ottawa has received 97,170 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines since December 14.

Mayor Jim Watson is asking city staff to fast-track the start of patio season to help bars and restaurants when Ottawa moves into the red zone.

New restrictions on bars and restaurants will be imposed at 12:01 a.m. Friday when Ottawa moves into the "Red-Control" zone. Under the red restrictions, bars and restaurants are limited to a maximum of 10 patrons indoors.

In a message on Twitter, Watson said any restaurant/business that had a patio last summer or this winter can set up starting today using the same plan.

Watson says establishments must have the required proof of insurance and respect the accessibility standards.

An outdoor concert at Lansdowne Park has been postponed as Ottawa moves into the Red-Control zone in Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework.

Organizers announced plans on Tuesday for the "Long Road Back" concert at Lansdowne Park, featuring rapid COVID-19 screening for all patrons. Organizers said the March 27 concert could pave the way to safely reopening the live music industry.

However, with Ontario moving Ottawa into the red zone on Friday, organizers say the concert with 100 people will not go ahead.

"In view of this news, The Long Road Back concert event will be postponed until such time as it is deemed safe to proceed," said a statement from the Ontario Festival Industry Taskforce.

"All ticket purchasers will receive a refund automatically."