OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa's medical officer of health expects the province will move the city into the "Red-Control" zone within the week.

Ottawa's incidence rate of COVID-19 cases per capita rose again on Tuesday.

Local festival organizers are planning to hold an outdoor concert in Ottawa with rapid COVID-19 testing as a "dry run" for bigger shows.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 59 cases yesterday

15,696 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 46.3

: 46.3 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.5 per cent (Mar. 8 to Mar. 14)

2.5 per cent (Mar. 8 to Mar. 14) Reproduction Number: 1.07 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Moodie Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Heron Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccine eligibility screening tool:

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa's top doctor says she expects the city to move into the COVID-19 red zone within the next week, meaning tighter restrictions on gatherings and local businesses.

"We now expect that the provincial restrictions in the red zone ... will apply within the next week," medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches told reporters Tuesday.

Dr. Etches was scheduled to speak with Ontario's chief medical officer of health Tuesday to make her recommendations.

"My conversation with the chief medical officer of health is that I believe we are in red. We've passed the red threshold and we’re staying in red."

Ottawa is currently in the 'orange-restrict' zone. Moving to 'red-control' would not mean full lockdown. However, it means tighter restrictions for bars and restaurants (10 people indoors, four per table), indoor and outdoor gatherings, and the closure of other businesses such as movie theatres.

Ottawa Public Health says 59 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

No new deaths were reported on Tuesday, locally.

According to OPH, the city has seen 15,696 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed on March 11, 2020. The pandemic death toll stands at 449 residents.

some key indicators are within "Red-Control" parameters, including the rate of new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days (46.3) and the average testing positivity rate (2.5%). The estimated reproduction number remains below the "Red-Control" threshold.

An outdoor concert at Lansdowne Park later this month will feature rapid COVID-19 screening and could serve as a dry run for larger concerts later this year.

Organizers are calling the “Long Road Back” on March 27 the first event of its kind in Canada, and say it could pave the way to safely reopening the live music industry.The concert will take place at the Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza, the outdoor area near the Aberdeen Pavilion, on March 27. It will be limited to 100 attendees, all of whom will be required to undergo rapid COVID-19 antigen screening.

Ottawa's medical officer of health and the chair of the board of health both say now is not the time for an event of this nature, but the "Orange-Restrict" level does permit outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people as long as distancing can be maintained, so they have been working with organizers to ensure the event is held safely.

Organizers say, if the city is moved into the "Red Control" level, the concert will be postponed.