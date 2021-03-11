OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

March 11, 2021 is a National Day of Observance to commemorate the people who lost their lives and the significant impacts we have felt because of COVID-19

Ottawa's medical officer of health says Ottawa will stay in the orange-restrict zone next week

Ottawa Public Health reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Ottawa-area hospitals working to clear backlog of 15,000 to 17,000 surgical procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 52 new cases on Wednesday

52 new cases on Wednesday Total COVID-19 cases: 15,259

15,259 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 35.6

: 35.6 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.1 per cent (Mar. 3 to Mar. 9)

2.1 per cent (Mar. 3 to Mar. 9) Reproduction Number: 1.05 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Moodie Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Heron Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccine eligibility screening tool:

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa, Canada mark one year of the COVID-19 pandemic

The federal government designated March 11, 2021 as a National Day of Observance to commemorate the people who lost their lives and the significant impacts felt because of COVID-19.

March 11 marks one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. March 11 is also the day the first case of COVID-19 was announced in Ottawa.

Flags at all city of Ottawa and federal sites will be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset on Thursday.

It will be an orange St. Patrick's Day in Ottawa.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says COVID-19 levels are currently steady in Ottawa, and she will recommend the capital stay at the "orange-restrict" level next week.

"I think we've held it steady and carry on," Etches said during an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Leslie Roberts.

Under the orange-restrict zone, last call at bars and restaurants is at 9 p.m., and all establishments must close at 10 p.m. There is a limit of four people per table at all bars and restaurants. Social gatherings are capped at 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Ottawa Public Health reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and two new deaths linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, 2020, there have been 15,259 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 446 deaths.

The head of the Ottawa Hospital expects it will take Ottawa-area hospitals between four and 12 months to clear a massive backlog waiting for surgical procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ottawa Hospital CEO Cameron Love tells Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron that the hospitals are currently dealing with a backlog of 15,000 to 17,000 procedures.

"Depending on the service, we're running at sort of 110 to 120 per cent and we'll continue to keep doing more and more surgery to make sure we catch up on that backlog," said Love on Wednesday.