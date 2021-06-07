OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

More residents will be able to book an earlier appointment for their second COVID-19 vaccine dose today, but the City of Ottawa warns availability is limited.

Ottawa saw fewer than 40 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth time in a week on Sunday.

Business owners in the city say they're frustrated with the uncertainty around when Ontario will begin its reopening plan.

A pop-up vaccine clinic at the University of Ottawa has been expanded to include residents of the ByWard Market and Lowertown East in addition to people from Sandy Hill.

The Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit, west of Kingston, reported zero active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 36 cases on Sunday

36 cases on Sunday Total COVID-19 cases: 27,301

27,301 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 29.7

: 29.7 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 3.5 per cent (May 28 to June 3)

3.5 per cent (May 28 to June 3) Reproduction Number: 0.87 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Eligibility to book an earlier appointment for a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario expands today, but the City of Ottawa is warning residents it doesn't have enough supply to speed up vaccines for everyone.

As of 8 a.m., anyone 70 and older, or who received a first dose of a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine on or before April 18, will be eligible to book an earlier appointment for their second shot using the province's vaccination portal.

However, the head of Ottawa's vaccination task force says the accelerated demand will put a lot of pressure on community clinics that are still working to provide first doses to thousands of residents who have yet to receive a vaccine.

In a memo to council last Thursday, general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte said the shortened second dose interval for residents 70 and older would add up to 80,000 more people looking for earlier appointments in June, "that are simply not available."

Residents can also book second dose appointments through pharmacies, but pharmacists are also warning of demand exceeding supply.

Ottawa Public Health said Sunday that 36 more people in the city tested positive for COVID-19 and two more residents died.

This, as the province reported its lowest daily case count in nearly eight months, with 663 new infections.

Ottawa Public Health says the city has seen a total of 27,301 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. With two additional deaths reported Sunday, a total of 579 residents of Ottawa have died due to COVID-19.

There were zero active community outbreaks linked to workplaces, social events, sports & recreation, community organizations, multi-unit dwellings or religious institutions reported on Sunday.

Across the river in Gatineau, Quebec health officials reported 12 new cases in the Outaouais region. There were zero new COVID-19 deaths reported across Quebec on Sunday.

Some Ottawa business owners say a lack of clarity around when Ontario will move to Step 1 of its reopening plan is creating frustration and uncertainty.

The tentative start date for Step 1 is during the week of June 14, but last Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford suggested it could be earlier. His comment was contradicted the next day by the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, who said an uptick in daily cases could put an earlier reopening on hold.

All the while, business owners say they are unsure what to tell their employees, when to schedule sales, and how much inventory to order.

The threshold for beginning Step 1 was a first-dose vaccination rate of 60 per cent of adults, which Ontario has surpassed.

Williams said data from this weekend would help him inform the premier about the reopening date.

The City of Ottawa says more people are now eligible to visit a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Ottawa this week.

Anyone 12 and older who lives in the ByWard Market, Sandy Hill, or Lowertown East neighbourhoods is eligible to visit the clinic and receive a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The clinic was originally planned for residents of Sandy Hill only.

The clinic will be held Monday and Tuesday at the Minto Sports Complex, 801 King Edward Ave., from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

This is one of several clinics planned for this week to give first doses to residents of select, high-priority neighbourhoods. Only first shots will be administered at pop-up clinics and appointment cards will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. People from neighbourhoods that are not included in the pop-up clinics' mandates will be directed to the Ontario booking system.

The Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit reported zero active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The health unit, which monitors areas like Belleville, Prince Edward County, and Hastings Highlands, has seen 1,121 total COVID-19 cases, according to their COVID-19 dashboard. Of those, 1,110 are considered resolved and 11 people in the region have died from COVID-19.

Zero new cases were reported in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region on Sunday, one of four eastern Ontario health units that saw zero new cases. The others were the Eastern Ontario Health Unit; Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health; and the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit.

This comes after the Ontario government reported zero active cases in the Timiskaming Public Health region in northern Ontario on Saturday, though one new case was reported on Sunday.