OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Ottawa warns limited appointments are available as the province expands accelerated second dose booking to residents 70 and older

Ottawa sees highest one-day COVID-19 case count this week

Ottawa's public, catholic school boards will not hold in-person graduation ceremonies for students

66 per cent of Ottawa adults receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 55 cases on Friday

27,234 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 33.2

: 33.2 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 3.5 per cent (May 28 to June 3)

3.5 per cent (May 28 to June 3) Reproduction Number: 0.82 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Open Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (testing only)

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (testing only)

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

The city of Ottawa warns COVID-19 vaccine appointments will not be available for all residents looking to shorten the wait time for a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ontario government has announced that due to an increasing supply of vaccines, the following groups can book an accelerated second dose appointment through the provincial booking system starting Monday at 8 a.m.

Individuals turning ages 70 and over in 2021

Individuals who received their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on or before April 18.

In a statement Friday evening, the city of Ottawa said there are several options available for adults 70 and older to get a second dose.

"There are currently limited appointments in June at community clinics for the shortened interval due to limited vaccine supply," said a statement from the city.

"Residents in this group may instead choose to book their second dose through a local pharmacy as of today."

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the highest one-day COVID-19 case total this week.

No new deaths linked to the virus were announced on Friday.

Twenty-six of the 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday involved residents under the age of 30.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,234 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 574 deaths.

The Office of Premier Doug Ford says it's "extremely disappointed" some school boards won't host in-person graduation ceremonies for students at the end of the school year.

Ottawa's two largest school boards are proceeding with plans for virtual graduation ceremonies for students.

When Ford announced that schools will remain closed for in-person learning for the rest of the academic year on Wednesday, he asked school boards to allow for outdoor graduation ceremonies for all grade levels.

Both the Ottawa Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board tell CTV News Ottawa they will be going ahead with virtual graduation ceremonies.

"At this point, we do not see it as feasible to have 200-300 students outdoors for a graduation ceremony," said a statement from the Ottawa Catholic School Board.

Two-thirds of Ottawa's adult population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 66 per cent of residents 18 and older have been partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Friday, 562,167 Ottawa residents over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 60,036 adults have received both doses of the vaccine and are considered fully vaccinated.