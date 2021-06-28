OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

All Ottawa adults who received an mRNA vaccine are eligible to book an accelerated second dose appointment on Monday

Gatineau and the Outaouais move to the green level today, the designation with the fewest restrictions

Ottawa's active COVID-19 case count the lowest since July, 2020

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: Nine new cases on Sunday

27,650 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 8.2

: 8.2 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.3 per cent (June 18-24)

1.3 per cent (June 18-24) Reproduction Number: 0.68 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa adults 18 and older who received an mRNA vaccine eligible to book accelerated second dose today

All Ottawa residents 18 and older will be eligible today to book an accelerated second dose vaccine appointment.

As of 8 a.m. today, all adults 18 and older who received a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna will be eligible to book an appointment to receive a second shot ahead of schedule.

The Ontario government estimates it will accelerate second dose eligibility for approximately 1.5 million Ontarians.

The city of Ottawa says if your first dose was an mRNA vaccine, your second dose appointment must be at least 28 days after the first. If you received AstraZeneca as a first dose, you can book your second dose appointment at least eight weeks after the first.

To book a first or second dose appointment, visit Ontario.ca/bookvaccine to access the provincial booking system or call the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

GATINEAU AND THE OUTAOUAIS GO GREEN

Gatineau and the Outaouais move to the green level today, the COVID-19 alert level with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions.

Under the Level 1 – Vigilance zone, a maximum of 10 people from different addresses or the occupants from three households can gather indoors. A maximum of 20 people can gather outdoors.

At restaurants, outdoor patios can accommodate a maximum of 20 people per table, while indoor dining is capped at 10 people per table. Attendance for funerals, wedding ceremonies and places of worship is capped at 250 people.

Ottawa Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, the second straight day with a single digit case count in the capital.

Meantime, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the lowest since July 11, 2020.

No new deaths linked to novel coronavirus were reported on Sunday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,650 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 591 deaths.

The nine new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday follows six cases on Saturday, the lowest one-day case count since August.