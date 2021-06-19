OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Ottawa opening five new COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Ottawa seeing 300-400 vaccine appointment no-shows a day

Ottawa's associate medical officer of health warns the COVID-19 numbers are an "underestimate" of the current situation in Ottawa

Ottawa BlackJacks want 300 fully vaccinated healthcare workers in the stands for season opener

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 13 cases on Friday

27,526 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 16.5

: 16.5 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.9 per cent (June 11-17)

2.9 per cent (June 11-17) Reproduction Number: 0.90 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

The city of Ottawa is opening new vaccination clinics at Canadian Tire Centre, the University of Ottawa and Lansdowne Park, as thousands of new COVID-19 vaccines arrive in the capital.

"There are currently appointments available in the provincial system. As always, demand in Ottawa is significant," warned Anthony Di Monte, Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services.

"If you encounter any issues I encourage you to check back in the system from time to time as newly available appointments are appearing due to cancellations and scheduling changes."

The city received 27,000 doses of Moderna vaccine on Friday, while 25,000 doses were sent to Ottawa pharmacies. The province is also providing a "strategic allocation" of 33,500 doses of Moderna.

The city says with more supply, it will open additional community clinics on June 21

Canadian Tire Centre – 1000 Palladium Drive

University of Ottawa – Minto Sports Complex

Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park

Canterbury Recreation Complex – 2185 Arch Street

Nepean Sportsplex – Curling Rink – 1701 Woodroffe Avenue

The head of Ottawa's COVID-19 vaccine rollout insists no doses are going to waste, despite hundreds of no-shows each day for an appointment at a community clinic.

Emergency and protective services general manager Anthony Di Monte says the city is seeing 300 to 400 no-shows daily at community clinics.

"Any unclaimed doses are used in accordance with the Province of Ontario’s plan and ethical framework for vaccine distribution. This ensures that all unclaimed doses are reallocated and administered."

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, but the city's associate medical officer of health suggests the numbers are an "underestimate" of the COVID-19 situation in the capital.

One new death was linked to the virus.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Dr. Brent Moloughney said COVID-19 monitoring indicators show outbreaks, hospitalizations and the number of people testing positive continues to decline.

"That said, the COVID-19 wastewater viral signal is going up, suggesting more transmission of COVID-19 in our city," said Dr. Moloughney.

"Fewer people are getting tested for COVID. Therefore the reported number of infections continues to be an underestimate of the number of infections in the community. Many people can be asymptomatic."

Ottawa's professional basketball team is hoping fans will be in the stands for the home opener next Thursday at TD Place.

The Ottawa BlackJacks have asked Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Lisa MacLeod for permission to host 300 fully vaccinated healthcare workers for three games, including the first game on June 24.

"If the NHL is allowed in the province of Ontario to have fully vaccinated healthcare workers, there's no reason why basketball in Ottawa shouldn't be given the same," said Michael Cvitkovic, President of the Ottawa BlackJacks.