Long lines outside Ottawa stores on Friday as non-essential retail opens for first time in two months

20 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa as Ontario takes Step 1 in reopening plan

11 per cent of Ottawa residents have received two-doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Mooney's Bay Park closing at 9 p.m. this weekend as police step up patrols

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 20 new cases on Friday

Total COVID-19 cases: 27,379

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 22.2

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 3.9 per cent (June 4-10)

Reproduction Number: 0.81 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Some shoppers waited in line for more than an hour to visit a store on Friday, as non-essential retailers opened their doors for in-person shopping for the first time in nine weeks.

"It's exciting, to be cooped up for so long and to finally be able to go out safely," said one shopper. "Everyone is very respectful, everyone is very nice."

Another shopper said they were shopping, "just to feel normal, have the freedom."

Under Ontario's Step One of the Roadmap to Reopen plan, non-essential businesses are allowed to open at 15 per cent capacity. Essential retailers are allowed to open at 25 per cent capacity, including discount and big box stores.

Ottawa Public Health reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, day one of relaxed COVID-19 restrictions across the province.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Friday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,379 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 584 deaths.

Eleven per cent of Ottawa adults are fully vaccinated, as Ottawa's COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues.

Ottawa Public Health reports 90,677 residents 18 and older have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and are now considered fully vaccinated.

Ottawa's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows an age breakdown for residents with two doses, with 44 per cent of Ottawa residents 80 and older receiving two doses of vaccine, while 17 per cent of residents 70 to 79 have received both doses.

As of Friday, 71 per cent of Ottawa adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A popular Ottawa park will be closed at night this weekend as officials plan to step up enforcement of COVID-19 gathering rules.

Coun. Riley Brockington says Mooney's Bay Park will close at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, "as part of a city initiative to address a number of issues in the park late at night."

Brockington says this will occur for two weekends and will be assessed before a decision is made by city staff on summer hours.

The news comes as Ottawa police vow to take a “zero tolerance approach” to disorderly behaviour across the capital. As of Friday, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people and outdoor dining are allowed under Ontario’s reopening plan.

Police and bylaw officers will be stepping up patrols in the ByWard Market, beaches and parks this weekend.