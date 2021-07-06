OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Ottawa remain low.

Another COVID-19 vaccination record was set in Ottawa last week.

The Ottawa International Airport Authority says it had its busiest day since March 2020 as quarantine rules for fully vaccinated Canadians are eased.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: Four new cases on Monday

Four new cases on Monday Total COVID-19 cases: 27,703

27,703 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 4.2

: 4.2 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 0.5 per cent (June 28-July 4)

0.5 per cent (June 28-July 4) Reproduction Number: 0.88 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is below 50 for the first time since the start of the first wave in the spring of 2020.

Ottawa Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. No new deaths were reported in Ottawa for a ninth straight day.

To date, Ottawa has seen 27,703 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. A total of 591 residents have died due to COVID-19.

There is one person in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa and zero patients in the ICU.

Ottawa Public Health says another record for COVID-19 vaccinations in Ottawa has been broken, with more than 130,000 doses administered last week.

OPH says 131,223 doses were administered in Ottawa between June 27 and July 3, surpassing the 127,875 doses administered the week prior.

Everyone in Ontario 12 and older is now eligible to book accelerated second dose appointments. Last week, 108,626 second doses were administered in community clinics, pharmacies, primary care clinics and local pop-up clinics.

In just under a month, second dose coverage for the population of Ottawa jumped from seven per cent to 36 per cent, while the amount of people in Ottawa with at least one dose rose from 56 per cent to 70 per cent.

It's the news many have been waiting for—a sign that things are slowly but surely getting back to normal.

Fully vaccinated Canadians, permanent residents and international students can now travel internationally without having to quarantine in a hotel or isolate for 14 days upon their return, but they'll have to show proof of a negative PCR test before departure, take another one on arrival, and wait for the results at home.

Mark Laroche, president and CEO of the Ottawa International Airport Authority said Monday was the busiest day at the airport since March 2020, with 1,700 passengers.

"We don't receive directly international passengers, but were getting an increase in passenger volumes," he said, adding that he hopes to see things back in full swing by September.