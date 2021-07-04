OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa seeing 'the benefit' of vaccines as 40 per cent of adults fully vaccinated, top doctor says

Only one COVID-19 patient in Ottawa hospitals on Saturday

COVID-19 testing no longer required before a scheduled surgery at Ottawa hospitals

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 14 new cases on Saturday

14 new cases on Saturday Total COVID-19 cases: 27,693

27,693 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 4.5

: 4.5 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 0.5 per cent (June 25-July 1)

0.5 per cent (June 25-July 1) Reproduction Number: 0.71 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa's medical officer of health says we are seeing the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines, as cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease in the capital.

Ottawa Public Health reports just one person in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses, while there are no patients currently in the intensive care unit.

As of Saturday, 40 per cent of Ottawa adults 18 and older have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and are considered fully vaccinated. A total of 80 per cent of adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

"We really see the benefit," said Dr. Vera Etches during an interview on CTV News at Six.

"This protection from vaccines, along with the hard work people have been doing with masking and distancing, it has left us with almost nobody in hospital due to COVID right now. This is the protection we want for everyone."

Starting Monday, Ottawa youth 12 to 17 will be eligible to book an accelerated second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Ottawa Public Health reported one person in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses on Saturday, the lowest number of patients in hospitals since July 2020.

There are currently no patients in the intensive care unit.

Ottawa Public Health reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

Since the first case was reported in March 2020, there have been 27,693 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 591 deaths.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says COVID-19 testing is no longer required before a scheduled surgery or medical procedure at an Ottawa hospital.

The testing taskforce updated its recommendation for testing this week, saying it was based on current daily COVID-19 case counts and increasing vaccine coverage.

The Ottawa Hospital confirmed to CTV News Ottawa on Friday that COVID-19 testing was no longer required before a procedure at its hospitals. The Ottawa Hospital previously required patients who were scheduled for a non-urgent surgery that required a general anesthetic to complete a COVID-19 test 72 hours before their surgery.