OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Quebecers begin living under a curfew today. The Quebec government is imposing a curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Ottawa sets a new one-day record with 210 cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Ottawa Hospital running out of COVID-19 vaccines, cancels pre-booked appointments for health-care workers

Ottawa Bylaw issues tickets for seven illegal gatherings during first weekend of 2021

Canadian Heritage cancels in-person Winterlude events due to COVID-19

New cases: 210 new cases on Friday

210 new cases on Friday Total COVID-19 cases: 10,960

10,960 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 77.8

: 77.8 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.7 per cent (Jan. 1, 2021 - Jan. 7, 2021)

4.7 per cent (Jan. 1, 2021 - Jan. 7, 2021) Reproduction Number: 1.07 (seven day average)

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre

Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Quebecers begin life under a curfew today.

For the next four weeks, a curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all regions of Quebec, except the Nord-du-Quebec administrative region. Quebecers will need to stay in their homes during the curfew or risk a fine of up to $6,000.

The parliamentary assistant to Premier Francois Legault says Ottawa residents will need to respect Quebec's new curfew, but there are no plans to set up police checkpoints at Ottawa-Gatineau crossings.

"People from Ontario coming into Quebec will be bound by the curfew, so don't come to Quebec after 8 p.m.," said Christophe Skeete, MNA for Sainte-Rose, during an interview on CTV Morning Live.

"Other than that, the border between the two provinces should stay open, and we just ask people to maintain social distancing and keep being careful."

Ottawa set a new one-day record for COVID-19 cases on Friday, the same day Ontario set a new record.

Ottawa Public Health reported 210 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, along with one new death linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 10,960 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 395 deaths.

Across Ontario, a record 4,294 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday. The Ministry of Health says there was a data upload delay at Toronto Public Health and therefore approximately 450 additional cases were included in Friday's report.

The previous single day record for COVID-19 cases in Ontario was 3,519 cases on Thursday.

The Ottawa Hospital is running out of COVID-19 vaccines, forcing the cancellation of appointments for health care workers.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the Ottawa Hospital said the COVID-19 vaccination clinic is working closely with the Ministry of Health to receive additional shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The clinic is expected to provide vaccinations until this Saturday. After Saturday, the clinic is expected to be paused and resume operations towards the end of next week," said the Ottawa Hospital.

"The remaining vaccine doses available will be provided to long-term care residents as a priority, and individuals requiring second doses to ensure they receive the vaccine within the 21 to 28 days period, as per Pfizer requirements."

Ottawa Bylaw officers issued charges for illegal private gatherings at seven Ottawa residences over the New Year's weekend.

Between New Year's Eve and Monday, Jan. 4, Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services (BLRS) issued 14 charges and six verbal warnings related to provincial orders and city of Ottawa bylaws about social gatherings and other activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Bylaw Services Director Roger Chapman said tickets worth $880 each were issued for social gatherings at seven private residences.

During Ontario's province-wide shutdown, no indoor organized public events and social gatherings are allowed, except with members of the same household.

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing organizers of the 43rd edition of Winterlude to move events online this year.

Canadian Heritage announced the in-person events for the annual winter celebration in Ottawa and Gatineau will not be held this year. There will be no Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques-Cartier Park or Winterlude destinations in Ottawa.

Details on Winterlude's virtual programming will be announced in the next couple of weeks.

