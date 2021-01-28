OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Ottawa pushes Ontario government to allow small businesses to operate under same rules as big box stores during COVID-19 lockdown

Ottawa Public Health reported 72 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, positivity rate drops to 2.6 per cent

CHEO sees 50 per cent increase in kids needing emergency assessment for eating disorders during COVID-19 pandemic

Air Transat suspends all flights out of Toronto for remainder of winter season

Rideau Canal Skateway opens for the season today, with COVID-19 precautions in place to protect skaters

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 72 new cases on Wednesday

13,072 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 53.9

: 53.9 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 3.2 per cent (Jan. 20 – Jan. 26)

3.2 per cent (Jan. 20 – Jan. 26) Reproduction Number: 0.78 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

The City of Ottawa is calling on the Ontario government to treat small businesses the same as big box stores during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Council approved a motion from Mayor Jim Watson and Coun. Theresa Kavanagh to ask the province to allow small businesses to open under the same restrictions applied to big box stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Ontario's stay-at-home orders, discount and big box retailers are allowed to open if they sell groceries to the public and limit the number of persons occupying any room that is open to the public to 25 per cent capacity of the particular room.

If the province will not change the rules to allow small businesses to operate under the same regulations as big box stories, council wants the Ontario government to restrict big box and discount stores to in-person sales of grocery and essential items only.

Ottawa Public Health reported an uptick in new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Wednesday, with 72 new cases of the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 13,072 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 420 deaths.

There was some good news in the COVID-19 daily report on Wednesday. Ottawa's positivity rate fell to 2.6 per cent for the period of Jan. 20 to 26.

CHEO is seeing an increase in the number of children and youth requiring emergency assessments for eating disorders during the pandemic.

Family therapist/social worker with the CHEO Eating Disorders Program Noah Spector tells CTV News Ottawa the number of emergency assessments has increased 50 per cent since last March.

"Eating disorders have a large component of anxiety; and, I think that in the world right now, we’re experiencing a heightened level of anxiety everywhere," says Spector.

The number of in-patient admissions is also up; admissions to CHEO between April 1 and Oct. 31, 2020 increased 63 per cent from the same period last year.

Air Transat has suspended all flights out of Toronto for the rest of the winter.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, Air Transat cited the “numerous measures imposed by the federal government” to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the reason.

Earlier this month, the federal government said everyone flying into Canada is now required to provide proof of a recent negative test result for COVID-19.

Green flag flies on the Rideau Canal Skateway

The Rideau Canal Skateway opens for its 51st season today, with several rules in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mask use recommended on the skateway

Hand-washing and use of on-site hand sanitizer recommended

Bi-directional double staircases

Yield to oncoming traffic on single staircases

100 additional benches

Carry your belongings with you

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, change rooms and food and beverage stands will be closed along the Rideau Canal Skateway. Fire pits and picnic tables will be unavailable.

Washrooms will be open along the Rideau Canal Skateway, but capacity will be limited and masks will be required indoors.