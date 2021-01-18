OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Some COVID-19 statistics in Ottawa declined slightly on Sunday, but the city still saw a triple-digit number of new cases.

A Nepean retirement home has lost four residents to COVID-19 due to a recent outbreak.

The Ontario government is cracking down on COVID-19 violations at big box stores, visiting more than 100 in the GTHA this weekend, with plans to inspect stores all across the province.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New cases: 123 new cases on Sunday

12,286 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 85.6

: 85.6 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.1 per cent (Jan. 8 - Jan. 14)

4.1 per cent (Jan. 8 - Jan. 14) Reproduction Number: 1.03 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care OR

You have traveled to the UK, or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the UK, please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre

Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

The number of people in Ottawa with known active cases of COVID-19 fell slightly on Sunday after hitting a record high on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 1,274 active cases of COVID-19 Sunday, down from a peak of 1,286 on Saturday.

The number of people in the hospital and in the ICU also fell by two on Sunday to 38 and eight, respectively.

The weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 residents--considered more of a stable metric to judge the progress of the pandemic compared to daily case counts--dipped as well, to 85.6, down from 88.9. It was at nearly 100 late last week.

OPH added 123 new cases of COVID-19, 134 recoveries and one new death to its pandemic totals on Sunday.

As COVID-19 vaccines are delivered to local long-term care homes, one Ottawa retirement home is battling an outbreak that has so far claimed the lives of four residents.

The Valley Stream retirement home on Valley Stream Drive in Nepean has, to date, seen 46 residents and 27 staff members test positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 2.

In a statement dated Jan. 14, Dr. Rhonda Collins, chief medical officer for Revera, the company that runs the home, said COVID-19 protocols are in place to help limit the spread.

On Friday, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said vaccination teams had visited all 28 local long-term care homes and the focus of the city's inoculation efforts would turn to retirement homes.

A spokesperson for Revera told CTV News on Sunday that Valley Stream is awaiting confirmation from Ottawa Public Health of a date for residents to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations and staff have been preparing the informed consents required.

Safety inspectors found more than 30 businesses violating COVID-19 safety rules during a big-box blitz across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development said Sunday, and the blitz will soon be expanding across the province.

The ministry said that inspectors visited 110 stores on Saturday and found 31 stores in violation of provincial orders, which is equal to about 70 per cent compliance.

"We'll be expanding that in the days and weeks to come across the whole province,'' Minister Monte McNaughton said in a telephone interview with The Canadian Press. "We're going to continue targeting bad actors and we'll continue issuing fines and close them down if we have to."

The most common violations inspectors found big box stores contravening were linked to screening of customers and staff, masking protocols and physical distancing problems, McNaughton said.

With files from CTV Toronto's Sean Davidson and The Canadian Press.