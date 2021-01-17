OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Ottawa is continuing to see a rise in the number of people currently sick with COVID-19.

Ontario has extended its emergency orders for another month as cases surge across the province.

A new survey suggests seven out of 10 Canadians support barring unvaccinated people from businesses.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New cases: 136 new cases on Saturday

Total COVID-19 cases: 12,163

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 88.9

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.1 per cent (Jan. 8 - Jan. 14)

Reproduction Number: 1.01 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care OR

You have traveled to the UK, or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the UK, please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre

Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

The number of people in Ottawa with current active cases of COVID-19 is continuing its meteoric rise, as it reached another record-high watermark on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health says there are 1,286 people in the city with known active cases, surpassing Friday's record high of 1,261.

Four more people were admitted to local hospitals with COVID-19 complications, for a total of 40, a quarter of whom are in intensive care. The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has nearly quadrupled since Jan. 1, when there were 11 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The weekly trend of new cases per 100,000 residents fell slightly in Saturday's report to below 90, however the testing positivity rate remains above 4 per cent.

OPH reported 136 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths, and 111 new recoveries on Saturday.

The provincial government has extended nearly all emergency orders under the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA) for an additional 30 days.

The government made the announcement on Saturday morning, saying the extension of most orders under the ROA will help to "preserve our health care capacity and protect Ontarians until everyone can be vaccinated."

The orders under the ROA, which must be renewed every 30 days, have been extended until Feb. 19.

Orders under the ROA include the province's ability to implement rules on public gatherings, business closures and managing outbreaks in hospitals or long-term care homes.

A new Nanos survey suggests that more than seven in 10 Canadians support or somewhat support barring those who don’t have proof of vaccination from businesses where people are in close contact.

The survey, conducted by Nanos Research in December 2020 and commissioned by CTV News, asked more than 1,000 Canadians 18 years of age and older if they would support, somewhat support, somewhat oppose, or oppose businesses (like airlines or movie theatres, where people are in close contact) having the right to bar a customer who does not have proof of vaccination.

Forty-five per cent of Canadians surveyed said they support the idea, 27 per cent said they somewhat support it, eight per cent said they somewhat oppose the idea, 16 per cent said they oppose it, and four per cent said they were unsure.

However, it's unclear whether any formal proof of vaccination will be made widely available, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he opposes the idea of a 'vaccine passport' in Canada.