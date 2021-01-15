OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Active cases of COVID-19 have reached a new high in Ottawa

Outdoor rinks and sledding hills will remain open during the provincial stay-at-home order

One million vaccines per week will be delivered by April, the federal government says

The Ontario government says police don't have the authority to randomly stop residents to ask if their trips are essential

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

132 new cases on Wednesday Total COVID-19 cases: 11,879

11,879 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 98

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.5 per cent (Jan. 7 - Jan. 13)

4.5 per cent (Jan. 7 - Jan. 123 Reproduction Number: 1.01 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care OR

You have traveled to the UK, or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the UK, please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre

Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa recorded another 132 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the number of active cases in the city reached a new high.

There are now 1,243 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the most since the pandemic began. No new deaths have been reported.

Sledding hills and outdoor skating rinks will remain open with limits in Ottawa despite a provincewide stay-at-home order, the city clarified Thursday.

The new stay-at-home order requires people to remain at home except for essential activities such as going to the grocery store, accessing health care services and exercising.

A city memo said Thursday outdoor rinks and sledding hills will stay open with a 25-person limit that came into effect last week.

When Canada enters Phase 2 of the national mass COVID-19 immunization effort in April, federal officials are planning to receive “more than” one million doses of approved vaccines every week, on average.

Ontario's stay-at-home order is now in effect for the province but the government said police don't have the authority to randomly stop residents on the street to make sure their trip is essential.