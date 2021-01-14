OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

A provincial stay-at-home order is now in effect in Ontario.

Active cases of COVID-19 and related ICU admissions in Ottawa are on the rise.

More than 5,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Ottawa.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New cases: 179 new cases on Wednesday

11,747 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 97.8

: 97.8 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.5 per cent (Jan. 6 - Jan. 12)

4.5 per cent (Jan. 6 - Jan. 12) Reproduction Number: 1.03 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care OR

You have traveled to the UK, or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the UK, please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre

Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

A provincewide stay-at-home order is now in effect in Ottawa.

The order came into effect at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in effect for 28 days. Residents are ordered to stay home and only leave for essential reasons.

There has been confusion around what is considered "essential", prompting the provincial government to release a list of frequently asked questions to try and clear up some of the issues people have.

However, Premier Doug Ford says the main message is the same everywhere in Ontario: stay home as much as possible and only leave for essential purposes.

Ottawa is seeing its highest levels of active cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began with another sharp rise on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 179 more people had tested positive for COVID-19 and 119 people's cases resolved, bringing the city's number of active cases to 1,217.

The number of patients in Ottawa's ICUs with COVID-19 is now at 15, the highest level in months.

There is now a clearer picture as to who will be vaccinated next as the Ontario government unveils new details in its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan.

In Phase 2, expected to start in April, the province says it will be able to vaccinate up to 8.5 million people.

Adults over the age of 80 will be the priority, along with essential workers, people living and working in congregate settings, people with chronic conditions and their caregivers and other populations and communities “facing barriers related to the determinants of health” who are at a greater COVID-19 risk, including racialized communities.

Adults between 16-60 are expected to receive vaccines in June and July.

On Wednesday, the Ottawa Hospital said it had received a shipment of 5,850 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and that some would be distributed to long-term care homes and others would be used to give people their second vaccination dose.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) says it has received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines and will begin immunizing residents immediately.

Residents and staff of local long-term care homes will be receiving the first doses.

The EOHU covers areas including Cornwall, Prescott-Russell, Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, and the northern portion of Akwesasne Mohawk Territory.

The first batch of vaccines are the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but the EOHU says it anticipates Moderna vaccines will arrive in the region in the coming weeks.