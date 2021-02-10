OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

The stay-at-home order ends today for three eastern Ontario health units, but not for Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health has confirmed Ottawa's first case of the variant of COVID-19 first recognized in South Africa.

COVID-19 trends in the city are improving again after a brief rise over the weekend.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 25 new cases on Tuesday.

25 new cases on Tuesday. Total COVID-19 cases: 13,733

13,733 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 33.8

: 33.8 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.6 per cent (Feb. 1 – 7)

1.6 per cent (Feb. 1 – 7) Reproduction Number: 1.00 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Moodie Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Heron Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre closes at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ontario's stay-at-home order has ended for three public health regions in eastern Ontario, but it remains in effect for much of the province for at least another week.

Renfrew County and District Health Unit, Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health, and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health have all moved into the "Green-Prevent" level of Ontario's colour-coded COVID-19 framework.

However, travelling to these regions is still strongly discouraged for people who remain in stay-at-home regions, including Ottawa.

In Hastings Prince Edward, the medical officer of health has gone one step further, issuing a class order that prevents businesses from offering services to people from regions that are still under-stay-at home orders.

In his class order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, Dr. Piotr Oglaza ordered all residents of the region to "accept reservations/bookings for dining, accommodation, or personal services only for individuals from regions that are not subject to the ‘Stay at Home’ order," with exceptions for people who are travelling to the region for essential purposes outlined under the stay-at-home order, though those persons would be denied indoor dining and personal care services.

Ottawa has its first confirmed case of the B.1.351 variant of COVID-19, which was first identified in South Africa.

Speaking at Monday's Board of Health meeting, Ottawa's medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches noted the confirmation, alongside the six cases of the B.1.1.7 variant—first identified in the U.K.—that have been confirmed to date.

Ottawa Public Health told CTV News by email Tuesday afternoon that the individual who tested positive for the B.1.351 variant had a travel history and returned from a country where the variant is circulating.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 25 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the city's total to 13,733 cases since the pandemic began.

One more person in Ottawa has died of COVID-19, bringing the pandemic death toll in the city to 427 residents.

Some weekly monitoring trends, which had increased slightly over the weekend, fell again on Tuesday. The number of known active cases is now at its lowest point so far this year and the weekly incidence rate per 100,000 population remains within the "Orange-Restrict" territory under the province's framework one week before the stay-at-home order officially ends.