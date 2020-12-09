OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa's number of active cases of COVID-19 fell back below 400 on Tuesday.

Ontario's health minister says residents may face restrictions if they refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials in Kingston have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a local church.

Cases of COVID-19 spiked in Renfrew County as more than a dozen people test positive in a Pembroke-area community.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa:

New cases: 18 cases on Tuesday

8,819 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 29.5

: 29.5 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.4 per cent (Nov. 27 to Dec. 3)

1.4 per cent (Nov. 27 to Dec. 3) Reproduction Number: 1.06 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at the National Arts Centre. The centre is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the McNabb Community Centre, located at 180 Percy Street, is open Monday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500 or book an appointment online.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Click here to book an appointment or call 613-789-1500

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500 or book an appointment online.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a dip in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the city after it rose above 400 again for the first time in two weeks.

OPH's COVID-19 dashboard reported that 18 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, 1,676 new COVID-19 cases were reported. Ten more people in Ontario with COVID-19 have died. The province also reported 1,549 new recoveries.

Ottawa's death toll from the virus stands at 381 residents.

Ontarians who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it's available could face restrictions, the province's health minister says.

While Christine Elliott said the vaccine will not be mandatory in Ontario, things like travel and access to communal spaces like movie theatres could be restricted.

Elliott said Ontario will issue government documentation so that people can prove they have received the vaccine. She says the documentation will be "essential" to have as the province emerges from the pandemic.

Public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a church in Kingston, Ont.

The Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health unit says there are nine cases directly linked to Third Day Worship Centre.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the health unit's medical officer, says there are 15 additional cases involving close contacts of the initial cases.

In the past three days, the number of people in self-isolation with COVID-19 in Renfrew County has increased dramatically, according to figures from the Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU).

The RCDHU reported Tuesday that there are currently 32 people in self-isolation with COVID-19 in its region. Thirty of them are in the Pembroke area, and the other two are in and around Renfrew.

On Sunday, the RCDHU said there were two people self-isolating with COVID-19. The region had zero active cases just one week ago.

