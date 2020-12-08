OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Canada could get its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December.

The Ontario government says the most vulnerable populations in the province will be vaccinated first.

Ottawa is holding steady in "Orange-Restrict" territory.

Kingston health officials are worried about increased spread of COVID-19 in their region.

A new poll suggests most Canadians will be staying home for the holidays, but some still plan to travel.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa:

New cases: 38 cases on Monday

38 cases on Monday Total COVID-19: 8,801

8,801 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 28.4

: 28.4 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.4 per cent (Nov. 27 to Dec. 3)

1.4 per cent (Nov. 27 to Dec. 3) Reproduction Number: 1.01 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Testing is available by appointment only.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at the National Arts Centre. The centre is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the McNabb Community Centre, located at 180 Percy Street, is open Monday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500 or book an appointment online.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Click here to book an appointment or call 613-789-1500

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500 or book an appointment online.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Canada’s first vaccinations against COVID-19 could begin happening as early as next week, pending Health Canada approval.

Canada will be receiving an initial batch of up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December, with the first shipment expected next week. This means people could begin receiving vaccinations, on a priority basis, very soon after.

The Ontario government could receive its first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week and has given details about how the shots will be rolled out.

The province announced that once approved by Health Canada, Ontario will roll out the vaccine in three phases, beginning with long-term care, retirement home residents, and the staff who provide care to those groups.

Health-care workers, including hospital workers, and other staff who work or study in hospitals will be vaccinated in the first few months of the program as well, the government said.

Adults in Indigenous communities, including remote communities where risk of transmission is high, and adult recipients of chronic home health care are also included in those first to get the vaccine.

Ottawa Public Health reported Monday that 38 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19. Data also show the city is holding steady in the "Orange-Restrict" level under Ontario guidelines.

Ottawa's reproduction number has risen slightly to 1.01, while the number of new cases per 100,000 population fell slightly to 28.4 The positivity rate is sitting at around 1.4 per cent.

The latter two figures have to decrease to 24.9 and 1.2 per cent, respectively, to allow restrictions in Ottawa to loosen.

Health officials from the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health (KFLAPH) are warning of increased spread of COVID-19 in the region.

In a press release on Monday, the region's medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, said current levels of the virus are the highest he's seen.

The source of the spread, according to KFLAPH investigations, is "close, unprotected contact between individuals in work and social settings (including large gatherings) where physical distancing is limited, and face coverings are not being worn," the press release from the health unit said.

The health unit is urging vulnerable residents to stay home as much as possible.

A new poll by the Angus Reid Institute, in partnership with Cardus, suggests that while the majority of Canadians plan to have a more solitary holiday season and stay within their households this year, about a third still plan to visit others locally and 10 per cent plan to travel outside their communities or province, regardless of health restrictions.

The poll shows 30 per cent of Canadians plan to visit friends or relatives locally this holiday season. Provincially, those figures are high in the Atlantic Provinces, where infection rates are generally low, but 35 per cent of respondents in Quebec and 27 per cent in Ontario are also saying they plan to visit with others within their own communities.

Ten per cent of Canadians said they plan to travel to other towns or provinces this year, including 14 per cent of respondents from Quebec and eight per cent from Ontario.