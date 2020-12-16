OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

A personal support worker was the first person in Ottawa to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in the past week.

Canada has secured more early doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Some parts of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit are in "red zone" territory, but the region will stay orange for now.

A group of Ottawa students has raised enough money to buy chocolate bars for every health-care worker in the city.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa:

New cases: 13 cases on Tuesday

13 cases on Tuesday Total COVID-19 cases: 9,118

9,118 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 30.2

: 30.2 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.4 per cent (Dec 7-13)

1.4 per cent (Dec 7-13) Reproduction Number: 1.00 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at the National Arts Centre. The centre is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the McNabb Community Centre, located at 180 Percy Street, is open Monday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa's first COVID-19 vaccines were given to frontline health care workers on Tuesday, the beginning of the largest inoculation in the city's history.

Jo-Anne Miner, a personal support worker at St. Patricks' Home on Riverside Drive, was administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine just after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Ottawa Hospital Civic campus.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Tuesday afternoon that between 1,100 and 1,200 people are already registered for the vaccine, and the shots will be administered through Friday. The goal is to give the first 1,500 recipients their first doses before the weekend.

In its COVID-19 dashboard update on Tuesday, OPH reported 13 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died. The last time numbers were below 20 was on Dec. 8, when 18 new cases were reported.

Ottawa remains in the "Orange-Restrict" level under the provincial reopening framework. Ottawa moved into the restriction level on Nov. 7.

The number of active cases fell to 364 and the number of people in hospital held steady, but OPH reported that one child under 10 was admitted to hospital with COVID-19 complications.

Canada will be receiving up to 200,000 more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next week and potentially up to 168,000 Moderna vaccine doses by the end of December. This means thousands more Canadians will be vaccinated before the end of the year.

The federal government has updated its contract with Moderna, to secure delivery of an initial tranche of doses of its vaccine candidate within 48 hours of Health Canada approval. The first 168,000 doses are expected to arrive in a series of shipments, and would be the first of what was expected to be two million Moderna doses contracted to arrive in Canada by the end of March 2021.

Overall, Canada has secured access to 20 million Pfizer doses—four million of which are set to land by the end of March— and 40 million Moderna doses, with options to buy thousands more from each manufacturer if needed.

The medical officer of health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit is urging residents to be cautious this holiday season to help curb the spread of COVID-19 or more restrictions could be around the corner.

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA's "Ottawa at Work with Leslie Roberts", Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said the EOHU is at the upper end of the "Orange-Restrict" limits and some parts of the region are already in "Red-Control" territory.

However, the region is judged as a whole and Dr. Roumeliotis told CTV News Ottawa that he said he spoke with the province's chief medical officer of health and noted that some metrics have trended in the right direction recently and the region will remain in the "Orange-Restrict" level for at least another week.

The EOHU moved to the "Orange-Restrict" level on Monday.

Health-care workers in Ottawa have been on the front line of COVID-19 for the past nine months, doing everything they can to keep us safe, and one Ottawa school has found a very sweet way to say thank you.

The children decided to treat some of the health-care workers to chocolate, to let them know how grateful they are for their services.

The initial campaign was to give 100 chocolate bars to 100 health-care workers in Ottawa; however, with corporate sponsorship stepping in, the plan has grown to 20,000 chocolate bars—one for every health care worker in the city.

The Chocolate Bus will be visiting every major hospital in the Ottawa area next Tuesday.