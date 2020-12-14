OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

3,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 will arrive in Ottawa today

Eastern Ontario moves into the "orange-restrict" zone today, with new restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms and fitness centres

Ottawa surpasses 9,000 cases of COVID-19 following 70 new cases on Sunday

A COVID-19 test to rule out the virus before the holidays is 'not a guarantee': Dr. Etches

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa:

New cases: 70 cases on Sunday

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 28.7

: 28.7 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.5 per cent (Dec 4-10)

1.5 per cent (Dec 4-10) Reproduction Number: 1.01 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at the National Arts Centre. The centre is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the McNabb Community Centre, located at 180 Percy Street, is open Monday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

COUNTDOWN TO V-DAY: FIRST COVID-19 VACCINES ARRIVE IN OTTAWA

Three-thousand doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are set to arrive at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted out of a photo of the shipment arriving in Canada Sunday evening.

Health care workers in long-term care homes and high-risk settings in Ottawa will begin to receive the COVID-19 on Tuesday. The doses will be administered at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus to 1,500 employees.

On Sunday, Retired Canadian Armed Forces Gen. Rick Hillier told CTV News Channel Ontario has a plan in place to start vaccinating workers immediately, while maintaining the second dose required for the vaccine's efficacy.

"Tuesday is V-Day, Vaccination Day, and in Toronto and in Ottawa we'll start with a vaccination of 1,500 people from those 3,000 doses and the reason we are doing it that way is to absolutely ensure that we have the second dose," Hillier explained.

The first batch of doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Canada. pic.twitter.com/xSvwkRROKo — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 14, 2020

There are new restrictions today on bars, restaurants, fitness centres, gyms, sports, movie theatres and other businesses in Eastern Ontario.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit moved back into the "orange-restrict" zone at 12:01 a.m., after spending three weeks in the "yellow-protect zone."

"Stay home with your loved ones, with people that we live with only. Do not mix with others, do not travel, do not have people come from other parts of the province as well," said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Eastern Ontario's Medical Officer of Health.

In the "orange-restrict" level of Ontario's colour-coded COVID-19 restriction system, last call for bars and restaurants is at 9 p.m., and establishments must close at 10 p.m. except for take out and delivery. Capacity restrictions limit the number of people sitting at a table to four people.

The City of Ottawa remains in the "orange-restrict" zone.

Ottawa surpassed 9,000 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 277 days after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the city.

Ottawa Public Health reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, along with one new death linked to the virus.

Since the first case on March 11, there have been 9,057 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 385 deaths.

Across Ontario, 1,677 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday.

Ottawa's top doctor says a negative COVID-19 test is "not a free pass" to let your guard down over the holiday season.

"If you plan on travelling, consider the level of COVID-19 in both your community and your destination's community, as well as any risks and travel restrictions," said Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health.

"If all travellers and hosts self-isolate for 14 days prior, it could reduce risk, but is not a guarantee."

Dr. Etches also addressed people who may want to get a COVID-19 test before travelling to see friends and family over the holidays.

"Getting tested in advance to rule out COVID is not a guarantee and a negative test is not a free pass to let your guard down," said Dr. Etches.