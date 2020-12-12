OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Eastern Ontario joining Ottawa in the "orange-restrict" level of the COVID-19 restrictions

Mayor Jim Watson says Ottawa Public Health will contact workers in Ottawa's long-term care homes over the weekend to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

46 cases of COVID-19 traced to school dormitory in eastern Ontario

45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, along with one new death linked to the virus

Santa Claus granted COVID-19 travel exemption to visit Ottawa Christmas Eve

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa:

New cases: 45 cases on Friday

45 cases on Friday Total COVID-19: 8,939

8,939 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 27.7

: 27.7 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.5 per cent (Dec 4-10)

1.5 per cent (Dec 4-10) Reproduction Number: 1.0 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at the National Arts Centre. The centre is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the McNabb Community Centre, located at 180 Percy Street, is open Monday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500 or book an appointment online.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Click here to book an appointment or call 613-789-1500

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500 or book an appointment online.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

New restrictions will be imposed on bars, restaurants, fitness centres, gyms, sports and movie theatres in eastern Ontario on Monday.

The Ontario government announced the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region will move to the "orange-restrict" zone, after spending three weeks in the "yellow-protect" zone.

The City of Ottawa will remain in the "orange-restrict" zone.

In the "orange-restrict" level of Ontario's colour-coded COVID-19 restriction system, last call for bars and restaurants is at 9 p.m., and establishments must close at 10 p.m. except for take out and delivery. Capacity restrictions limit the number of people sitting at a table to four people.

Health care workers first in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa will receive a call from public health officials this weekend.

Three-thousand doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Ottawa on Monday, and the first vaccinations will be administered Tuesday to health care workers providing care in long-term care homes and other high-risk settings.

Watson told reporters on Friday that the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus, and health care workers will be asked to go to the facility to receive the dose.

"There will be one site, one location and the individuals who are going to be tested will be in touch with public health, who will coordinate the vaccines on a priority basis – obviously, those areas that have had hot spots," said Watson.

Forty-six cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a dormitory at a school in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry.

Eastern Ontario Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis told reporters there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the Al-Rashid Islamic Institute on Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry County Road 2, near Cornwall.

"We're not sure how it happened," said Dr. Roumeliotis, when asked if the Eastern Ontario Health Unit knew how the COVID-19 outbreak started.

"We think it was a staff (member) that was symptomatic and spread it within the dorm. We're working with them and we're working closely to ensure that everybody's isolated."

Forty-five more Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, and one new death linked to the virus.

Thirty-three of the 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday involved residents under the age of 40.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 8,939 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 384 deaths.

Santa Claus has the green light to visit Ottawa on Christmas Eve, but he must follow COVID-19 protocols.

While Ottawa Public Health and the City of Ottawa are asking residents to avoid travel over the holiday season, Mayor Jim Watson and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches have granted a travel exemption to Santa Claus to allow him to deliver gifts to households.

"All physical distancing measures will be ensured to keep our residents safe and happy throughout the holidays," said a statement from the Mayor's Office.