No word if Ottawa will receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine; City staff ready to administer vaccine

Health Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in Canada

Ottawa Public Health reports 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, one new death

Two people with COVID-19 attend multiple house parties in Kingston's university district

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa:

44 cases on Wednesday Total COVID-19: 8,863

8,863 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 26.8

: 26.8 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.4 per cent (Nov. 27 to Dec. 3)

1.4 per cent (Nov. 27 to Dec. 3) Reproduction Number: 1.0 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Testing is available by appointment only.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at the National Arts Centre. The centre is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the McNabb Community Centre, located at 180 Percy Street, is open Monday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

With 30,000 doses of the Prizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive in Canada on Monday, the head of Ottawa's COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force says the city is ready to begin administering the vaccine.

However, neither Anthony Di Monte nor Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches would say if Ottawa would receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine when it arrives next week.

"This is going to be one of the largest operations that we're taking on here in some time," said Di Monte, Ottawa's head of emergency services.

"Logistically, we've mobilized across the city."

Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in the country.

The federal health agency has deemed the vaccine effective and safe for use on Canadians, which means that the team responsible for the rollout of vaccines can now begin the process of administering them.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons that 30,000 vaccines will begin to arrive next week, "with many more on the horizon."

Forty-four more Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with one new death linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 8,863 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 382 deaths.

Across Ontario, Public Health Ontario announced 1,890 new cases of COVID-19.

People who attended several house parties in Kingston's university district over the weekend are being told to self-isolate after two people who attended the parties tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health announced at least two recent COVID-19 positive cases attended several house parties held on Dec. 4 and 5 in the university district.

"All individuals who attended house parties in this area are required to self-isolate and to get tested if symptoms occur," said the health unit in a statement.