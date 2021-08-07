OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa's vaccination rate slows to the lowest level since March

Ottawa sees highest one-day COVID-19 case count since late June

Health Canada updates Pfizer vaccine label regarding very rare reports of Bell's Palsy

Quebec considering vaccine mandate for health care workers

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

The city of Ottawa's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has slowed to its lowest level since March.

Ottawa Public Health reports only 3,378 vaccines were administered at community and pop-up clinics across Ottawa on Thursday, the lowest number of vaccines administered in Ottawa since March 28.

Only 3,564 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Wednesday.

On March 28, 3,339 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the highest one-day increase in cases since late June.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 27,850 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

The 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday is the highest one-day increase since 18 new cases on June 25.

The Quebec government is considering imposing a vaccine mandate on the province's health care workers.

A spokesperson for Premier Francois Legault said Friday that the government is looking at making vaccination mandatory for health care workers, but not for other public sector employees.

Quebec is preparing to impose a vaccine passport system to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Health Canada updated the product information for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Friday to acknowledge very rare reports of Bell's Palsy after receiving the vaccine.

The agency says it decided to update the label after a small number of people in Canada and around the world reported temporary weakness or paralysis on one side of the face shortly after receiving the vaccine.

Health Canada insists the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in protecting against COVID-19.