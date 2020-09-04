OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa's new COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre opens today

The COVID-19 case count in Ottawa surpasses 3,000

CERB payments delayed this week after CRA adds new due diligence measures: CTV News

COVID-19 outbreak declared at West End Villa

Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa on Carling Avenue will reopen on Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's kids return to school

Testing:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today.

from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today. The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today.

from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today. The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today.

from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today. You can book an appointment for the COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at RCGT Park

Symptoms:

• Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

• Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

• Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa's first drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre opens today at RCGT Park on Coventry Road.

The facility will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. seven days a week.

The rules for the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre are:

An appointment must be booked in advance through the Ottawa Public Health website

You will remain in your car at all times

A maximum of four people per vehicle can be tested

Minors under the age of 14 will not be tested at the COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre. CHEO offers testing at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Brewer Arena and the two COVID-19 Care Clinics

Ottawa Public Health reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with zero new deaths.

It's the tenth time in 11 days that Ottawa has seen a double-digit increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 3,009 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, along with 267 deaths.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 fell below 200 on Thursday.

The CERB acronym was trending on Twitter Wednesday and Thursday as people expressed frustration with delays in the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Many CERB recipients have been accustomed to receiving direct deposit payments within 48 hours of reapplying for the benefit. The Canada Revenue Agency said the standard is to issue these payments within three to five business days.

However, an official speaking on background to CTV News said the CRA has added new due diligence measures to ensure the payments are reaching the correct bank accounts. The funds will be arriving in bank accounts on Friday.

An Ottawa long-term care home is dealing with its largest COVID-19 outbreak in months.

In a memo to families, obtained by CTV News Ottawa, Extendicare West End Villa says at least eight residents and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. Nearly 300 test results are still outstanding.

The outbreak was declared on Aug. 30 after a resident who had returned to the home from a hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa on Carling Avenue is scheduled to reopen today after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Cineplex says an employee tested positive after last being in the theatre on Aug. 29.

The theatre was closed for a deep cleaning and sanitization before reopening.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, sent their kids back to class with other students on Thursday.

In mid-August, the Prime Minister admitted his family was in the midst of "very active discussions" on whether to have their three kids return to school.

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed to CTV News on Thursday that, for now, Trudeau's three children have returned to in-class learning at public schools in Ottawa.

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole and his wife also said they will send their two children back to school.