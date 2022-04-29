COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Ottawa heading into the weekend
The city of Ottawa is seeing an increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations heading into the weekend.
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 40 people in Ottawa area hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection on Friday, up from 38 on Thursday. There are five people in the ICU because of an active COVID-19 infection.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:
- The Ottawa Hospital: 99 patients
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 13 patients
- Montfort Hospital: 16 patients
- CHEO: Nine patients
No new deaths were reported in the city on Friday.
OPH reported 127 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The number of cases is considered an underestimate of the true COVID-19 numbers in the community due to testing restrictions.
Public Health Ontario reported 20 new deaths linked to COVID-19 across Ontario on Friday. There are 1,679 people in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 1,661 hospitalizations on Thursday.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 21 to 27): 118.1 (down from 139.0)
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (April 28): 15.75 per cent
- Known active cases: 1,682 (-61)
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
These figures are updated every Monday.
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 915,737 (+347)
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 879,628 (+520)
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 572,200 (+1,703)
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent
- Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 3 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 23 in hospital, 3 in ICU
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 13 in hospital, 7 in ICU
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 16 in hospital, 5 in ICU
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 1 in ICU
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 96 in hospital, 6 in ICU
These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit as of Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:
- 15 long-term care homes
- 28 retirement homes
- 13 hospital units
- 14 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Investigation underway after fatal incident at Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
The Department of National Defence says there was a fatal incident involving a vehicle at the Royal Military College Campus in Kingston, Ont.
'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy set to roll into Ottawa
The first event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
Economy gains momentum with 1.1 per cent GDP growth in February, best month since March 2021
The Canadian economy surged ahead in February as pandemic-related restrictions eased, fuelling expectations by economists that the Bank of Canada will opt for another oversized rate hike in June.
Canadians report lengthy passport processing as interest in travel rebounds
Many Canadians are reporting lengthy delays and wait times at passport offices as the federal government works to process thousands more applications over the past year.
Celine Dion postpones 'Courage World Tour' because of muscle spasms
Celine Dion says she has been forced to postpone her European tour for the second time.
Climate cost to Canada could be trillions of dollars by 2100: report
A new report estimates the total cost of climate change to the Canadian economy at trillions of dollars by the end of the current century if global temperatures continue to rise unabated.
B.C. man faces deportation for alleged naked dance on sacred Bali volcano
A Vancouver man is facing deportation from Bali, Indonesia, over allegations that he danced naked on a sacred volcano in violation of the country's laws.
Will Ottawa police be prepared for the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy? Experts weigh in
As the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy heads to the nation's capital this weekend, all eyes are on the Ottawa Police Service as it works to avoid a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation that paralyzed downtown streets for weeks earlier this year.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. to ask Ottawa to change name of Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing
Members of the Prince Edward Island legislature have voted unanimously to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing.
-
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
-
Yarmouth County man charged with murder in fatal house fire
A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County last month.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Investigation underway after fatal incident at Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
The Department of National Defence says there was a fatal incident involving a vehicle at the Royal Military College Campus in Kingston, Ont.
-
Gas prices at $2 per litre 'the new normal' in GTA this summer, analyst says
Greater Toronto Area gas prices are set to go up another two cents per litre tomorrow and at least one industry analyst says that he expects $2 per litre to be “the new normal” for drivers this summer.
-
Ontario logs 20 more COVID-19 deaths, slight increase in hospitalizations
Ontario health officials have logged an additional 20 COVID-19 deaths on Friday as hospitalizations related to the disease rose slightly from the day before.
Montreal
-
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
-
Quebec Halloween murder suspect likely suffered from schizophrenia, says defence psychiatrist
A psychiatric expert said that accused sword killer Carl Girouard was most likely suffering from schizophrenia when he allegedly killed two people in Quebec City on Halloween 2020.
-
Health organizations ask Quebec to create patient ratios and stop 'vicious cycle'
A dozen organizations demanded Friday that Quebec pass a law to impose patient ratios in health care, ensuring that staff aren't given too many people to care for.
Northern Ontario
-
University of Sudbury gets $2M from feds
The University of Sudbury is getting some financial backing from the federal government in its quest to become a French-language institution.
-
Sault police charge teen with stunt driving
Sault police say they nabbed a 17-year-old going over the speed limit by 55 km/h Thursday morning.
-
U.S. man arrested in killing of girl, 11, nearly 34 years after her death
Police have arrested a 74-year-old man in the 1988 killing of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay in Massachusetts, the Essex District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
London
-
LHSC dealing with two COVID outbreaks
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 69 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
-
London, Ont. to Asia: LPS lay charges after child porn investigation
London, Ont. police have charged a city man with 16 counts of child pornography-related offences after an 11-month investigation.
-
$182,000 in undeclared US cash seized at Ambassador Bridge
Canada Border Services Agency officers have seized a large amount of undeclared cash at the Ambassador Bridge.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg high school football coach facing additional sexual assault charges: WPS
A Winnipeg high school football coach previously charged with multiple alleged sexual assaults is now facing additional charges.
-
Southern Manitoba could be hit with heavy rain, snow this weekend
Environment Canada is predicting a spring storm for the third weekend in a row in southern Manitoba.
-
Manitoba community declares state of local emergency due to flooding
A Manitoba community declared a state of local emergency on Thursday morning over concerns of flooding and the potential for evacuations.
Kitchener
-
INTERACTIVE MAP
INTERACTIVE MAP | Police seeking tips on 17 suspicious fires in Brantford
The Brantford Police Service continues to investigate 17 suspicious fires in the city, and they're hoping the public can help them identify the people responsible.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Investigation underway after fatal incident at Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
The Department of National Defence says there was a fatal incident involving a vehicle at the Royal Military College Campus in Kingston, Ont.
-
'Canada’s brand is trust': Waterloo Region's tech industry growing faster than expected
Communitech projected Waterloo Region's tech industry would reach 24,000 workers by 2025. It surpassed that milestone in 2021, four years earlier than they expected.
Calgary
-
Police seek 6 suspects in stabbing near SAIT LRT station
The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance footage images of six men who are wanted for questioning in connection with Wednesday morning's stabbing near a northwest CTrain station.
-
Calgary will soon award first urban hen licences, avian flu not a concern
Calgarians who applied to the city's urban hen ownership program will soon find out if their application was successful.
-
Cavalry FC look to right ship in home opener against defending champs
Cavalry FC is set to take on the defending Canadian Premier League champions Pacific FC at ATCO Field Sunday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
'Brian's a hero': Saskatoon runner rescues man struggling in river
A Saskatoon man is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a person from the South Saskatchewan River Wednesday afternoon.
-
Demolished former hotel used to embody 'the ambience of Saskatoon'
The former Continental Hotel on Second Avenue South was demolished on Thursday after the Saskatoon Fire Department deemed it unsafe.
-
Downtown YXE sees benefit to potential downtown grocery store
Brent Penner says it was "great news" when he first heard the reports of the possibility of Pitchfork Market + Kitchen going in at Midtown Plaza.
Edmonton
-
Family, friends to gather for teen stabbed outside Edmonton high school
Family and friends are planning a vigil Friday night for a 16-year-old boy who died after being attacked while waiting for a bus outside an Edmonton high school.
-
McDavid gives Ben Stelter his own trading card as Oilers partner with cancer foundation for 50/50s
He’s been a lucky charm for the Edmonton Oilers, and now five-year-old Ben Stelter has officially been named the Edmonton Oilers Playoff Ambassador.
-
Oilers close out regular season against Canucks Friday night
Though their playoff hopes have been dashed, the Vancouver Canucks still have something to play for in their season finale at Edmonton on Friday night.
Vancouver
-
Does Vancouver have a bad reputation? Safety concerns voiced to mayor
"The non-stop graffiti and defecation and needles in doorways is disgusting." A special safety meeting held at Vancouver City Hall Thursday night gave people a chance to speak directly to the mayor about their concerns.
-
Caught on camera: Muslim worshippers targeted by aggressive driver in Surrey, B.C.
Members of the Muslim community in Surrey, B.C., are on edge after a group of worshippers leaving a local mosque were targeted by an aggressive driver.
-
Grizzly bears emerge after longest-ever hibernation at B.C. ski resort
A pair of grizzly bears emerged following what was the longest-ever hibernation period at the British Columbia ski resort where they live.
Regina
-
Inquest into death of Samwel Uko scheduled to begin in May
An inquest into the death of Samwel Uko will begin at the end of May.
-
Hidden camera incident brought to light in Legislature
Details have come to light about a surveillance operation that took place in the Saskatchewan legislative building two decades ago.
-
Canadians report lengthy passport processing as interest in travel rebounds
Many Canadians are reporting lengthy delays and wait times at passport offices as the federal government works to process thousands more applications over the past year.